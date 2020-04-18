Why You Didn’t Hear From Her Even After an Excellent First Date

It’s a beautiful day, and you gather all the courage to ask her out.

Hey! if you’re free shall we go out for dinner today? I can pick you up 🙂

Oh wow!! She agreed.

Sure, let’s catch up! I am free post 8

You are excited about the Date. You get your work, meetings, work-out, everything completed on-time. You take a nice shower, put on your best shirt, shoes, cologne and all ready for the big night.

Date Night

She’s looking divine and pretty. Her smile is melting your heart. Your humor is working and making you both enjoy and laugh together. When she is talking, she has your attention and the conversation going deep and meaningful. The food, drinks, ambiance, conversations, company, everything went perfect, and both of you had a great time. You guys decided to catch up more frequently and even planned some activities together like a trip or going to a concert.

Two Days Later

It’s been two days since the Date night, and you haven’t heard back. She’s in your mind always, and you are eagerly waiting for a text or call from her. Finally, you decide to drop a text.

Hey!! How’s you? How is everything going?

You didn’t get a reply, and after two days, she replies.

Hey! I am good. Got occupied with some stuff.

You reply, but either she ignores to answer, or her messages are infrequent and artificial. You feel sad and disheartened. You liked her and wanted things to work.

You are thinking hard what might have gone wrong. Everything appeared good after the first Date, and even you had activities planned together. It takes you days to get over it.

Coming to the Reality

If such things have happened to you or ever happen in the future, I want you to know you are not the first one. There is nothing to panic about. No need to feel wrong. You can’t see a person entirely in just one meeting. A person reveals only a portion of them that they want to, including you. From my experience, the first meet is easier because both of you don’t know much about each other and have an eagerness to know more. There are unknowns to be revealed. You have a lot to share and hear. Things are exciting initially, and no matter what, it does fade with time.

If she doesn’t show interest, get over it because you are just seeing a portion of the picture and not the wider frame. There’s nothing wrong from your end and neither her. Life is complicated at times and there might be other possible complications coming on the way.

Five Possible reasons you didn’t hear back, and she’s ignoring you

1. She’s actually in a relationship and seeing someone

Yes, don’t get disheartened; there may be someone in her life. She agreed for the Date just for a change and see what’s out there. She might be attracted to you, but still, the relationship is her priority. She feels guilty about the Date and doesn’t want anything to ruin her relationship.

2. She’s going from a rough phase in her relationship

She might have a great relationship in the past, but currently, things are not going well. Frequent fights and general couple problems have kicked in. She wanted some fresh air, so she agreed for the Date. But, things got better now, and she wants to stick with the relationship.

3. She decided for the Date just because of peer pressure

It’s been long she went out on a date while all her friends are having a happening life partying and having fun. She doesn’t want to be lonely, different, or left around. She also wants to keep up with others and experience what her friends are experiencing.

4. She’s not looking for a relationship and drama again in her life

She has been enjoying her freedom and chasing her goals for quite some time now. She doesn’t have time for a relationship at the present phase of her life. She agreed to meet just for a change. Her dreams are her priority, and she wants absolutely nothing that slows her down.

5. She liked you but doesn’t see a future

She’s looking for a long-term relationship and much more. She feels you are sweet, exciting, and charming but still not the one. It’s her choice, and you need to respect it if that’s the reason.

So, don’t feel disheartened if you don’t hear back. Embrace the moments you spent with her. Do wish her on special occasions like a festive season or her birthday (if you remember) by sending a text without any expectations. It’s not her fault just the circumstances and so many things all of us go through in life. Remember her with all the good times you spent together. At right time, the right person will enter your life to stay

