Why You Need Meaningful Relationships to Survive in this World Full of Chaos

”Courage is external. Courage comes from the support we feel from others”. — Simon Sinek.

There are so many terrible things happening around the world.

The pandemic, mass shootings, and injustice in the world.

It feels like the world has become chaotic in just a few years, and it can be challenging to handle all the problems on your own if you don’t have someone by your side telling you:

“Everything will be okay; let’s talk about it while eating ice cream.”

Having good people in your life makes you feel safe, and life becomes more fun to deal with.

I can’t imagine being completely alone in this world.

I understand the importance of being an introverted loner: You are free of drama, and it feels incredible to be on your own doing what makes you happy.

And it should be that way, but think about how that would make you feel if you were the only person in the world? It would be uncomfortable.

You should have some alone time, but you should also connect with people (even if it’s hard). There is someone out there who is seeking a meaningful connection as much as you.

You need people in your life who understand you and make you feel like you can achieve anything in the world.

I talk about having meaningful relationships with your family, friends, partner, and co-workers.

Did you forget where you placed your keys? Don’t worry! Your parents or siblings likely know where it is. The problem got solved easily because of more brains in the room.

Do you want to build a business? No worries, you have a few entrepreneurial friends who will give you the resources to make you successful.

As someone who used to say, “Two heads are better than one.” — Life feels much easier to handle when you have someone by your side, solving problems together.

It’s definitely not easy to be on your own if you go to school:

1. You are an easy target to bully, but if you go to school with a few good friends, no one wants to bully you because your friends are your bulletproof.

Having a strong support system like a pack of wolves is crucial when someone tries to hurt you.

…

Why Meaningful Relationships Are Healthy For You.

Because human beings are social creatures. We need each other to survive and thrive in this world.

You are able to survive in this world if you have a strong team of people by your side, and it makes you feel safe, believing you can do anything.

I’ve learned so much about myself by talking to others and having meaningful relationships with the few people I have.

When you have a relationship with someone, you get to know yourself better, and they help you to gain a larger perception of the world. You gain amazing resources and grow as a person every day.

Meaningful relationship equals love; no one should die in this world without knowing what it feels like to love and be loved.

Some people choose violence, anger and hatred because they don’t know what it’s like to be loved.

To love and be loved is important. Love gives you strength and courage.

You will always have someone you can talk to if you ever feel anxious or uncomfortable about what is happening worldwide.

The more you spend time with smart people, the smarter you will become and you will make smart choices as well.

Sabine Gedeon said why building relationship with your co-workers is the key to your success:

“Maintaining healthy relationships with your co-workers can help improve your health and also make you more creative.”

^ This goes out for other relationships as well.

If I haven’t talked to anyone for days, I will go insane, mainly because you overthink a lot when you have no one to talk to.

If you have no one to talk to, you speak to yourself, and the more you talk to yourself, the more you will overthink.

Suppose you have someone you can talk to about anything. In that case, you will overthink less and feel more normal.

Why? Because you speak out, release your emotions and have someone who understands you. You have a human connection.

If you build a healthy relationships with people in your life, you will likely have a successful life. Family is everything in this world.

Growing up in a loving family makes you healthy.

You cry tears of joy when you meet your newborn baby.

You have a few good friends you can tell your secrets to.

Your business is thriving, thanks to your team.

You share a beautiful life with your partner.

Dr. Starla Fitch said on TedTalks that social isolation increases your risk of death by 32% — Being alone is not healthy in the long run.

Shebaonline.org said that babies wouldn’t develop normally without loving touch, adding: “Frequent hugging and hand-holding can help to lower blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke.”

It’s okay to spend some time alone, but in the end, being alone your whole life without anyone close to you? That sh*t is a horrible feeling.

Imagine you hurt yourself at home, and no one can come to help you in need. — It’s moments like these that you realize the importance of having healthy relationships with people who love you.

If you feel overwhelmed by everything happening in your life, you would cry and say, “I can’t do it.” — But if you have your loved ones by your side saying, “Yes, you can do it, I believe in you, and I got you.”

This is a powerful example of why you need human connection, and I know that Simon Sinek also mentioned this example in this video.

Random example: I’m just being honest with you, but sharing your traveling journey with someone is the best feeling in the world. You get to create beautiful memories with someone by your side.

What I’m saying is having a good relationship makes your life so much easier, and you are more likely to solve your problems easily this way.

Even if the whole world is full of chaos, you will still have your family by your side, and you can never imagine a life without them.

We live in a time where it’s difficult to connect with others because people seem to be glued to their phones.

But I believe that one day, everyone will get tired of the phone and want to have a good human conversation face to face.

Having a human connection brings peace to your life.

—

