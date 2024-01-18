Why You Think All Women Are Superficial Gold Diggers

I have a colleague who makes A LOT of money as a dating coach.

If you look up his Instagram, you’d be sure that women were only interested in money and status. His content is mostly yacht parties, VIP club nights and penthouse afterparties. It’s the same on his dating app profiles. He’s surrounded by women in all of his posts.

On his Instagram, this guy recently announced he was throwing a yacht party in Lima. Women could get in for FREE if they DM’d him.

Perhaps you know women who’d jump at the chance. I thought I did too.

Having lived in Lima for several months, I decided to share the announcement with all my previous lovers. I’m coupled up now and had no plans to date these women again. So, why not hook them up with this AMAZING guy?

To my shock, NONE of the women wanted to join him.

I couldn’t believe it. This guy had money. He had Instagram followers. He had a FREE yacht party!

Why wouldn’t they want to go?

Eventually, it struck me.

These were women who were attracted to me. A guy who has none of these things.

The truth is: some women only value looks, money and status. Others value less superficial traits like confidence, intelligence or a sense of humor. These are the women who gravitate towards me.

I’m not saying my colleague doesn’t have these traits, but they’re not as abundant in his profile. He’s playing the money and status game, so he only attracts superficial women.

There Are Plenty Of Good Women Out There

There are multiple games you can play to attract women. You can try and win their hearts with the best physique. You can wear a Rolex, pop bottles and make it rain in the club. You can develop environmental status and go after woman in a specific sub-culture. These are all games that attract some women.

But they may not excite others.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking all women are like the ones you attract.

Red Pill podcasters Fresh and Fit often say: “All women are gold diggers. Some are just better at hiding the shovel.” But they’re meeting women through sugar daddy websites and flaunting their wealth on Instagram. They say all women are addicted to clout, but it’s only clout-chasers who would apply to be on their podcast.

Do you see the confirmation bias here?

If you’re only meeting bad women, consider what game you’re playing to attract them.

So, What Game Should You Play?

To date successfully, you need to choose a game where you’re seen as better than other men.

You can’t win the looks game in environments with tons of better-looking guys. You won’t win the money game in environments with richer men. You won’t win the club promoter game if your venue isn’t popular. If it is popular, you can only win in your home city.

I choose the charisma game.

By approaching women in the real world and using my personality, I separate myself from the thousands of guys playing the looks game on dating apps.

Nowadays, there are so few men with the courage to try this, let alone develop any skill. The competition is so poor that any man can quickly learn to win this game. Those who do will be adored by women who value personality over superficial qualities. Trust me guys, they’re out there.

You can play the charisma game anywhere. You don’t need to be wearing your Gucci belt. You don’t need to offer women a VIP yacht party. You only need your personality, and you’ll attract women who love you for who you are.

That’s why I recommend it to all men, even those as rich as my colleague.

…

My new book ‘Offline Dating’ outlines tried-and-tested steps to attracting women in any real-world scenario. You can consider it your ultimate guide to charming women with your personality in the real world. Click here or watch the video below to learn more.

—

Photo credit: Angello Pro on Unsplash