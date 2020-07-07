Will Your Relationship Survive the Quarantine?

“Did you feed the dogs?” I texted my husband.

“Yup,” he texted back.

We’ve been working in the same house together for nearly three weeks now, so I could have just asked him, but I don’t bother him once he’s “gone to work.” “Gone to work” for him now is when he’s climbed the stairs to his upstairs office and shut the door.

With all of the uncertainty, stress, and grief that has come from all of the changes lately, we have navigated our new lives relatively well. We have some structure in our lives that includes time for us to both be alone. He has his workspace; I have mine. Our children are home with us too, which provides its own set of challenges, but we’ve been trading off who is “in charge” and giving them their own spaces.

We kiss each other every morning, and when I took a nap break in between teaching classes today, I heard him slip in and felt him kiss the top of my head. It’s been nice and comforting to know that we’re going to make it through this.

For some couples though, quarantine has been far from “okay.” Divorce rates in China rose following quarantine, and here in the U.S. with all of the current stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, authorities are beginning to see a rise in domestic violence.

This makes sense. Not all relationships can handle the tension and stress of indefinite and close proximity. If you and your partner are both “bad ingredients” together, it’s not likely things will improve if you get stuck stewing together for, say, a month or two.

I don’t write the above with any kind of judgment. I know, with absolute certainty, that my first marriage couldn’t have survived a month or more of quarantine.

My ex-husband and I did best when we drifted around each other, living what, I realized much later, were entirely separate lives. I spent most of our two-week-long honeymoon in beautiful Greece miserable, and we fought nearly every time we were around each other for an extended period.

Stuck behind closed doors for weeks and weeks without any outside interaction would have been like starting a timer on a bomb and waiting for it to go off.

Esther Perel, renowned therapist, author, and speaker, echoes this sentiment:

“…disasters generally operate as an accelerator in a relationship. It means that life is short, mortality is hitting you…And then either people say, ‘Life is short, let’s get married, let’s have babies. What are we waiting for?’ Or on the other side, ‘Life is short. I’ve waited long enough, I’m out of here.’ And so we’ve known that there is generally a spike in divorce and a spike in marriage and babies that follows disasters.”

A pandemic, or any kind of incident that drastically changes life as you know it, can help you put things in perspective:

Is this a person you’re happy to be with?

Is this the relationship you want?

Is this how you want your relationship to be?

Does your current home chores/duties etc. arrangement make sense and work for you?

But beyond just helping you put things in perspective, a life-changing incident can also make us our own worst enemies: our relationships often take the blame when we’re unhappy and/or not taking care of ourselves.

In this time, it’d be easy to feel depressed, lost, unhappy, stressed, etc., and you might find yourself responding to that feeling by mentally cataloging everything wrong with your partner. “Does s/he really have to chew that loudly??!?” you might find yourself thinking too often.

If you are with the person you want to be with, don’t let your relationship tank just because you’re struggling.

Ask yourself:

Are you practicing self-care?

A healthy diet, exercise, and good sleep routine (like not working in bed, for one) can help you considerably. Consider meditating, taking bubble baths, or starting a good book or a funny TV series (The Office has always been my go-to). It may be hard to get into the swing of, but the sooner you can, the sooner you can start feeling more like yourself.

Also, try to avoid self-medicating. Drinking too much alcohol or taking a lot of drugs probably isn’t in your best interest.

Are you scheduling in regular alone-time?

Even if you like being around your partner 24/7, you should take some time every day, to invest in yourself. You could use this time to go for a walk, listen to music, have a virtual happy hour with friends, read a book, etc. etc. Space and time to yourself can help you put anything in perspective.

Are you getting help if necessary?

Virtual/phone therapists are available through most healthcare plans currently, and there are plenty of other options available online. If you are struggling handling the current landscape, reach out for help!

Are you still turning on the romance?

“Romance” sounds hilarious to me to bring up when two people are stuck together 24/7, but with juggling working from home and children is exhausting, it really may be the last thing on anyone’s mind.

We all know the proverb, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” so the opposite would be, “Constant presence makes the heart grow indifferent,” right? Well, you might need to fight against that ennui if that’s the case for you and your partner.

My husband and I have scheduled regular stay-at-home date nights. We also work to continue to be affectionate. We kiss each other first thing every morning, and we hold hands or cuddle while we watch TV in bed. These are little reminders that we still love each other, that we’re still in this.

Are you reminding yourself that this is all temporary?

My husband said to me the other day, “What if we are quarantined forever?”

“Well, that’d be fucking hell,” I said to him. Then I quickly added, “But this is only temporary. This is not going to last forever.”

Reminding yourself that this is temporary can help you focus more on the present. It’s sort of novel having all of this uninterrupted time together. Children and parents together, all the time. It seems more…wholesome in a way, and I honestly may miss it once it’s done, when we’re all back to commuting and seeing each other for a couple of hours every day.

Quarantine is already having a huge impact on our relationships. It will either make us stronger or rip us apart. If your relationship can’t handle the strain, at least you’ve gotten the perspective you needed, but if it can, make sure you’re doing all you can to help it stay strong.

