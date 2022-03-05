Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / For The Love Of Men / Dr. Vibe Is a Guest on ‘The Cocktale Hour With LA Wade’

Dr. Vibe Is a Guest on ‘The Cocktale Hour With LA Wade’

The struggles of growing from a boy to a man, and more in this engaging conversation.

by Leave a Comment

Recently, Dr. Vibe was interviewed by LA Wade on “The Cocktale Hour”.

During the conversation, Wade and Dr. Vibe talked about:

0:00 Introducing Dr.Vibe
5:00 How did he become Dr. Vibe / Origins of Dr. Vibe’s career
24:30 – Transactional vs. relational interactions
28:00 How Dr. Vibe got involved with Dove Men Care
37:25 Being valuable when you can help the other person … It’s not about yourself, it’s about “them” … How can you be valuable to someone else
44:20 Living eulogy … Giving someone their “flowers” … Praising
46:30 Struggles of growing from a boy to a man
55:10 How Dr. Vibe takes care mentally, physically and spiritually … How Dr. Vibe stays positive … Take care of yourself and your energy

Watch the video of the full conversation:

 

You can watch more episodes of “The Cocktale Hour With LA Wade” at https://bit.ly/3Ifj3jL

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

 

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x