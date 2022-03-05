Dr. Vibe Is a Guest on ‘The Cocktale Hour With LA Wade’

Recently, Dr. Vibe was interviewed by LA Wade on “The Cocktale Hour”.
During the conversation, Wade and Dr. Vibe talked about:
0:00 Introducing Dr.Vibe
5:00 How did he become Dr. Vibe / Origins of Dr. Vibe’s career
24:30 – Transactional vs. relational interactions
28:00 How Dr. Vibe got involved with Dove Men Care
37:25 Being valuable when you can help the other person … It’s not about yourself, it’s about “them” … How can you be valuable to someone else
44:20 Living eulogy … Giving someone their “flowers” … Praising
46:30 Struggles of growing from a boy to a man
55:10 How Dr. Vibe takes care mentally, physically and spiritually … How Dr. Vibe stays positive … Take care of yourself and your energy
Watch the video of the full conversation:
