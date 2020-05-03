Best Salt Lamps Available In the Market in 2020

—

Though you may find a variety of salt lamps in the market, only Himalayan salt lamps are the real ones. They are made from pink salt crystals available in the Khawra mines of Pakistan. Also called crystal salt lamps, these are popular home décor items and have several health benefits as well. Although, don’t rub them to see a genie appearing out and asking for your wishes.

Let’s find out everything you should know about these mysterious ornaments.

Major health benefits that Salt Lamps Carry

Salt lamps are not only attractive, but they are also full of goodness. Sharing a few alleged benefits:

Negative Ionizer

It is believed that Himalayan salt lamps generate negative ions. These ions neutralize the positive ions created by electronic devices such as television, computer, and microwave. Hence, salt lamps cancel out negative energy and you can enjoy a stress-free environment.

Air Purifier

They have magical powers that clean the air from impurities. Besides, they are blessed with a hygroscopic nature, helping absorb water from the surroundings and the salt crystals lock the moisture.

Asthma Treatment

Just as nasal sprays work to clear airway congestion, the Himalayan salt may be helpful for people suffering from asthma. And the salt lamps are used for this reason too.

How to Check if Salt Lamp is Real or Fake

These tips might come in handy to assure if the product is genuine.

Not too Bright

Not suitable for late-night reading! Salt lamps don’t offer the same bright light as other lamps do. Also, the light isn’t uniform because the salt crystals don’t allow a uniform flow. If your lamp misses these characteristics, it’s a fake one.

Moisture Resistant

If the salt lamp shrinks in size because of absorbing water, be happy as you got a real one. Enjoy the benefits as it slowly dissolves in a few days if you turn it on regularly.

From Pakistan

Check the lamp for any signs if it is from Pakistan. Because only then it’s genuine. If your lamp is from some other country, it is a knockoff.

Best Salt Lamps of Different Types Available In the Market

We have picked out the best salt lamps available in the market to help you find the perfect one for you.

1. USB Salt Lamps

Click here to buy

If you use a laptop most of the time, the USB Salt Lamp is the perfect solution for you. Handy and practical, you can keep it wherever you are. Plug it in the USB port and it starts glowing. You can also use it in the office as it functions as a stress buster packed with other benefits too.

Where to use

Home

Office

Car

Hotel rooms

Key Features

100% pure Himalayan salt rock

Made in Pakistan

Good quality Neem wooden base

2 ft. USB cord

Packed with safety

Products shapes available:

Natural rock shape

Diamond shape

Pyramid shape

Egg/tear shape

Pros

Small and compact to move around

Multi-color Led lights for different effects

Travel-friendly object

Cons

Not safe around pets

2. Natural Salt Lamps

Natural salt lamps are a trendy addition to any place. Combined with the natural appeal and beautiful carved look, they are available in different colors. The Pick Rock salt lamp exudes a feminine look and would become every girl’s favorite. While the Grey and White rock have a contemporary vibe that adjusts well with any setting.

Where to use

Bedroom

Study room

Living room

Hotel rooms

Offices and more

Key Features

Enhanced beauty with natural rock colors

Sturdy Neem base

Genuine Himalayan rock salt from Pakistan

Products shapes available:

Natural Himalayan rock shape

Pros

Comes with a brightness control option

Heat and fireproof item

Cons

Genuine Himalayan rock salt sweats and leaves marks on your furniture.

3. Decorative Salt Lamps

Click here to buy

The Decorative Salt Lamps are an evergreen décor item. With the new trends making news, stick to the classical stuff and get these for your home and workspace. Elevate your mood and get rid of the negative energy as salt lamps release magic in the air.

Where to use

Home

Office

Hotels and other rooms

Key Features

High-quality Himalayan salt lamp

Unique and elegant shapes

Brightness dimmer included

Products shapes available:

Christmas Tree Shape

Ball Shape

Cylinder Shape

Bowl Shape

Tower Shape

Raindrop shape

Cube shape

Rectangle shape

Pros

Makes a great gift

Comes with 1 extra bulb

Safe packaging guarantee

Cons

Himalayan rock salt is not safe for ingestion

4. Salt Metal Baskets

Click here to buy

If you don’t want the lamp, you can still enjoy the benefits of natural Himalayan salt. Order the super cute Salt Metal Basket that comes with chunks of the rock. The black baskets allow the rock pieces to glow and exhibit a pleasing sight.

Where to use

Reception countertops

Office desks

Study tables

Hospitals

Bedrooms

Key Features

Small and compact, easy to move

6-inch height

High-quality black metal basket

100% real Himalayan salt rocks

Products shapes available:

Square Mesh Basket Lamp With Salt Chunks

Blossom Metal Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Vertical Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Oval Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Cylinder Mesh Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Pillar Mesh Style Metal Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Cube Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks

Pros

Brightness dimmer control available

Recommended for traveling

Cons

The metal basket might give off a smoky smell when in use excessively

5. Salt Lamp Night Light

Source of images: http://www.khewrasaltmine.com/

The perfect sleep partner, a night light lamp connects to the switchboard to offer a peaceful sleep. It can be used as a dim light a alternative in the rooms. With multiple health benefits, it’s great for people who prefer a subtle hint of light at night.

Where to use

Nursery

Hallway

Bedroom

Exercise room

Key Features

Click here to buy

Pure Himalayan rock salt lamp

Emits beautiful Amber light

Power plugin holder

Products shapes available:

Natural Shape

Cube Shape

Cylinder Metal Shape

Cylinder Shape

Heart Shape−

Pros

Nice de-stressing solution for night time

Dim light creates a peaceful setting

Cons

Doesn’t come with a dimmer

6. Salt Candle Holder

Unique and aesthetic, these pieces are a treat for the sore eyes. Get these and keep Himalayan salt at your place with a twist. These Salt Candle Holders are the modern solution for décor freaks who love Himalayan salt.

Where to use

Spas

Makeup room

Home gym

Hotels rooms

Key Features

100% pure Himalayan salt

Carved in Pakistan

Safe packaging

Miniature air purifiers

Products shapes available:

Click here to buy

Heart Shape

Star Shape

Natural Shape

Cylinder Shape

Triangle Shape

Pros

Makes a perfect gift

Can be placed anywhere

Cons

Does not include a dimmer option

Final Words

With all this information and knowledge about the best picks, we guess you are ready to order a salt lamp for your place. If you haven’t had any experience, get ready to experience something different. You’re going to love this rock as it is much more than an ordinary lamp.

Get yours soon and reap all the benefits.

Enjoy!

—

