Best Salt Lamps Available In the Market in 2020

Though you may find a variety of salt lamps in the market, only Himalayan salt lamps are the real ones. They are made from pink salt crystals available in the Khawra mines of Pakistan. Also called crystal salt lamps, these are popular home décor items and have several health benefits as well. Although, don’t rub them to see a genie appearing out and asking for your wishes.
Let’s find out everything you should know about these mysterious ornaments.
Major health benefits that Salt Lamps Carry
Salt lamps are not only attractive, but they are also full of goodness. Sharing a few alleged benefits:
- Negative Ionizer
It is believed that Himalayan salt lamps generate negative ions. These ions neutralize the positive ions created by electronic devices such as television, computer, and microwave. Hence, salt lamps cancel out negative energy and you can enjoy a stress-free environment.
- Air Purifier
They have magical powers that clean the air from impurities. Besides, they are blessed with a hygroscopic nature, helping absorb water from the surroundings and the salt crystals lock the moisture.
- Asthma Treatment
Just as nasal sprays work to clear airway congestion, the Himalayan salt may be helpful for people suffering from asthma. And the salt lamps are used for this reason too.
How to Check if Salt Lamp is Real or Fake
These tips might come in handy to assure if the product is genuine.
- Not too Bright
Not suitable for late-night reading! Salt lamps don’t offer the same bright light as other lamps do. Also, the light isn’t uniform because the salt crystals don’t allow a uniform flow. If your lamp misses these characteristics, it’s a fake one.
- Moisture Resistant
If the salt lamp shrinks in size because of absorbing water, be happy as you got a real one. Enjoy the benefits as it slowly dissolves in a few days if you turn it on regularly.
- From Pakistan
Check the lamp for any signs if it is from Pakistan. Because only then it’s genuine. If your lamp is from some other country, it is a knockoff.
Best Salt Lamps of Different Types Available In the Market
We have picked out the best salt lamps available in the market to help you find the perfect one for you.
1. USB Salt Lamps
If you use a laptop most of the time, the USB Salt Lamp is the perfect solution for you. Handy and practical, you can keep it wherever you are. Plug it in the USB port and it starts glowing. You can also use it in the office as it functions as a stress buster packed with other benefits too.
Where to use
- Home
- Office
- Car
- Hotel rooms
Key Features
- 100% pure Himalayan salt rock
- Made in Pakistan
- Good quality Neem wooden base
- 2 ft. USB cord
- Packed with safety
Products shapes available:
- Natural rock shape
- Diamond shape
- Pyramid shape
- Egg/tear shape
Pros
- Small and compact to move around
- Multi-color Led lights for different effects
- Travel-friendly object
Cons
- Not safe around pets
2. Natural Salt Lamps
Natural salt lamps are a trendy addition to any place. Combined with the natural appeal and beautiful carved look, they are available in different colors. The Pick Rock salt lamp exudes a feminine look and would become every girl’s favorite. While the Grey and White rock have a contemporary vibe that adjusts well with any setting.
Where to use
- Bedroom
- Study room
- Living room
- Hotel rooms
- Offices and more
Key Features
- Enhanced beauty with natural rock colors
- Sturdy Neem base
- Genuine Himalayan rock salt from Pakistan
Products shapes available:
- Natural Himalayan rock shape
Pros
- Comes with a brightness control option
- Heat and fireproof item
Cons
- Genuine Himalayan rock salt sweats and leaves marks on your furniture.
3. Decorative Salt Lamps
The Decorative Salt Lamps are an evergreen décor item. With the new trends making news, stick to the classical stuff and get these for your home and workspace. Elevate your mood and get rid of the negative energy as salt lamps release magic in the air.
Where to use
- Home
- Office
- Hotels and other rooms
Key Features
- High-quality Himalayan salt lamp
- Unique and elegant shapes
- Brightness dimmer included
Products shapes available:
- Christmas Tree Shape
- Ball Shape
- Cylinder Shape
- Bowl Shape
- Tower Shape
- Raindrop shape
- Cube shape
- Rectangle shape
Pros
- Makes a great gift
- Comes with 1 extra bulb
- Safe packaging guarantee
Cons
- Himalayan rock salt is not safe for ingestion
4. Salt Metal Baskets
If you don’t want the lamp, you can still enjoy the benefits of natural Himalayan salt. Order the super cute Salt Metal Basket that comes with chunks of the rock. The black baskets allow the rock pieces to glow and exhibit a pleasing sight.
Where to use
- Reception countertops
- Office desks
- Study tables
- Hospitals
- Bedrooms
Key Features
- Small and compact, easy to move
- 6-inch height
- High-quality black metal basket
- 100% real Himalayan salt rocks
Products shapes available:
- Square Mesh Basket Lamp With Salt Chunks
- Blossom Metal Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
- Vertical Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
- Oval Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
- Cylinder Mesh Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
- Pillar Mesh Style Metal Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
- Cube Style Wooden Basket Lamp with Salt Chunks
Pros
- Brightness dimmer control available
- Recommended for traveling
Cons
- The metal basket might give off a smoky smell when in use excessively
5. Salt Lamp Night Light
The perfect sleep partner, a night light lamp connects to the switchboard to offer a peaceful sleep. It can be used as a dim light a alternative in the rooms. With multiple health benefits, it’s great for people who prefer a subtle hint of light at night.
Where to use
- Nursery
- Hallway
- Bedroom
- Exercise room
Key Features
- Pure Himalayan rock salt lamp
- Emits beautiful Amber light
- Power plugin holder
Products shapes available:
- Natural Shape
- Cube Shape
- Cylinder Metal Shape
- Cylinder Shape
- Heart Shape−
Pros
- Nice de-stressing solution for night time
- Dim light creates a peaceful setting
Cons
- Doesn’t come with a dimmer
6. Salt Candle Holder
Unique and aesthetic, these pieces are a treat for the sore eyes. Get these and keep Himalayan salt at your place with a twist. These Salt Candle Holders are the modern solution for décor freaks who love Himalayan salt.
Where to use
- Spas
- Makeup room
- Home gym
- Hotels rooms
Key Features
- 100% pure Himalayan salt
- Carved in Pakistan
- Safe packaging
- Miniature air purifiers
Products shapes available:
- Heart Shape
- Star Shape
- Natural Shape
- Cylinder Shape
- Triangle Shape
Pros
- Makes a perfect gift
- Can be placed anywhere
Cons
- Does not include a dimmer option
Final Words
With all this information and knowledge about the best picks, we guess you are ready to order a salt lamp for your place. If you haven’t had any experience, get ready to experience something different. You’re going to love this rock as it is much more than an ordinary lamp.
Get yours soon and reap all the benefits.
Enjoy!
