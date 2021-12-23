Can Sleep Deprivation Can Affect Men’s Health?

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Sleep is paramount for everyone, as it allows the brain and body to rest and recover, which leads to better physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Not surprisingly, there are differences in sleep for men and women relating to the underlying biology, including hormone production, sleep cycles, and the circadian rhythm. It’s been discovered that men have a more difficult time handling inadequate sleep. Men are more likely to have obstructive sleep apnea, fact that’s attributed to low testosterone. Also, they can suffer from the same intrusive thoughts that keep women late at night. There are countless responsibilities (work, children, home, etc.) that halt them from going to bed.

It’s important to strive for a good night’s rest. Not only will it make you feel better, but also have a profound effect on your overall health.

Sleep Deprivation: What Happens When You Don’t Sleep Well?

Sleep isn’t a luxury, but rather a necessity. Lost hours of sleep translate into deficits that we don’t realize. If you toss and turn all night long, you most likely struggle with the effects of sleep deprivation. When left untreated, sleep deprivation can affect men’s health in many ways. As mentioned earlier, sleep apnea is common in men. Constant pauses in breathing can lead to losing valuable sleep. Both sleep apnea and sleep deprivation can affect your ability to function and feel good throughout the day. Sleep apnea has been linked to erectile dysfunction. If you don’t catch some ZZZs, testosterone and oxygen levels go down, which can lead to many issues, including sexual health problems.

Not getting enough sleep at night can increase your risk of infertility. The part of the brain that controls sleep also controls the hormones related to ovulation and sperm formation. Sleep deprivation can cause the immune system to overreact and attack the sperm. Regular poor sleep puts you at risk of REM sleep behavior disorder. Put simply, you act out your dreams as you sleep. Severity ranges from simple hand gestures to violent thrashing, punching, and kicking. Last but not least, sleep deprivation messes with your head. You have trouble reading social cues and performing cognitive tasks that require good judgment.

How To Fix Sleep Problems

If you had a rough night last night, you could use a natural sleep aid. Getting a good amount of rest is important for your health. Here are some other tips on how you can deal with sleep deprivation and avoid daytime sleepiness:

Stretch your legs . Moderate-to-vigorous exercise can enhance sleep quality by reducing the time necessary to fall asleep. So, don’t spend your day collapsed on the couch. Stretch your legs and get your blood pumping. The more active you are, the better you’ll sleep at night.

. Moderate-to-vigorous exercise can enhance sleep quality by reducing the time necessary to fall asleep. So, don’t spend your day collapsed on the couch. Stretch your legs and get your blood pumping. The more active you are, the better you’ll sleep at night. Reduce your caffeine intake . If you’re sleep-deprived, you shouldn’t drink lattes, cappuccinos, or tea, for that matter. Caffeine reduces sleep by more than one hour. It has a stimulant effect, so it’s hard, if not impossible to fall asleep.

. If you’re sleep-deprived, you shouldn’t drink lattes, cappuccinos, or tea, for that matter. Caffeine reduces sleep by more than one hour. It has a stimulant effect, so it’s hard, if not impossible to fall asleep. Prepare for a better night’s sleep. Preparation is key. Put away your digital devices and refrain from doing some last-minute work. Prepare yourself for a warm bath. Most importantly, make sure the bedroom temperature is between 60 and 67° F.

Close your eyes and go to sleep.

