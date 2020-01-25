Common Psychological Disorders of Adolescence

—
This reassuring video focuses on several real teens who are struggling with some of the most common psychological problems that occur in adolescence: anxiety disorders, depression, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance abuse disorder.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
the psychological part started a long
00:03
time before the actual like feeding part
00:05
started I never felt good enough and
00:08
kind of didn’t have a lot of confidence
00:10
when I get frustrated most when I’m
00:13
doing my homework because I have so much
00:16
trouble organizing my thoughts like I
00:18
can get like 50 ideas in my head at once
00:21
but then they’ll all mesh together and I
00:24
won’t be able to focus on anything I’m
00:26
sitting there thinking about how
00:28
uncomfortable and how I just want to rip
00:30
my skin off because I can’t turn off
00:31
this jitter inside of me I was just like
00:35
I’m gonna drink and you know I’m gonna
00:36
have fun tonight and I’m not worried
00:39
about what’s gonna happen I really did
00:40
think that you know I couldn’t control
00:42
it and it came to the point where I was
00:44
just like I can’t control it when people
00:47
invalidated my depression when they told
00:49
me that it wasn’t real made the
00:51
depression ways it felt like I could
00:54
never be understood
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.