We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Health & Wellness / Common Psychological Disorders of Adolescence

Common Psychological Disorders of Adolescence

by


This reassuring video focuses on several real teens who are struggling with some of the most common psychological problems that occur in adolescence: anxiety disorders, depression, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance abuse disorder.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
the psychological part started a long
00:03
time before the actual like feeding part
00:05
started I never felt good enough and
00:08
kind of didn’t have a lot of confidence
00:10
when I get frustrated most when I’m
00:13
doing my homework because I have so much
00:16
trouble organizing my thoughts like I
00:18
can get like 50 ideas in my head at once
00:21
but then they’ll all mesh together and I
00:24
won’t be able to focus on anything I’m
00:26
sitting there thinking about how
00:28
uncomfortable and how I just want to rip
00:30
my skin off because I can’t turn off
00:31
this jitter inside of me I was just like
00:35
I’m gonna drink and you know I’m gonna
00:36
have fun tonight and I’m not worried
00:39
about what’s gonna happen I really did
00:40
think that you know I couldn’t control
00:42
it and it came to the point where I was
00:44
just like I can’t control it when people
00:47
invalidated my depression when they told
00:49
me that it wasn’t real made the
00:51
depression ways it felt like I could
00:54
never be understood


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

