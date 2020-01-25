Common Psychological Disorders of Adolescence

—

This reassuring video focuses on several real teens who are struggling with some of the most common psychological problems that occur in adolescence: anxiety disorders, depression, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance abuse disorder.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

the psychological part started a long

time before the actual like feeding part

started I never felt good enough and

kind of didn’t have a lot of confidence

when I get frustrated most when I’m

doing my homework because I have so much

trouble organizing my thoughts like I

can get like 50 ideas in my head at once

but then they’ll all mesh together and I

won’t be able to focus on anything I’m

sitting there thinking about how

uncomfortable and how I just want to rip

my skin off because I can’t turn off

this jitter inside of me I was just like

I’m gonna drink and you know I’m gonna

have fun tonight and I’m not worried

about what’s gonna happen I really did

think that you know I couldn’t control

it and it came to the point where I was

just like I can’t control it when people

invalidated my depression when they told

me that it wasn’t real made the

depression ways it felt like I could

never be understood

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video