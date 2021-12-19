Five Ways to Help Your Wife Stay Healthy

—

Women’s health is indeed different than it is for men. There are different risks, screenings, upkeep, and even treatments. Women’s health issues are clearly a separate matter of concern, yet stigma and hesitation remain surrounding these topics. This is egregious and unproductive.

Perhaps it is because some of these things are uncomfortable to talk about. That’s why you, as a husband, should help your wife stay healthy when she is too busy doing the same for others. Wives and mothers often take on more than they can handle, and their health suffers in both screenings and adequate rest. To ensure that your partner is happy and healthy, here are five ways to help your spouse.

Encourage Her to Get a Mammogram

Mammograms are a significant part of women’s health. About 40,000 women die every year in the United States from the disease and over half of a million women die around the world, making it one of the deadliest diseases more commonly found in women.

So many of these deaths could be avoided if the woman was tested earlier with a mammogram. If it’s been a while since your wife has been tested for breast cancer, it won’t hurt to lightly encourage her to get one. Your concern will reveal that she should get one done to prevent breast cancer and treat it early should there be cancer detected during the mammogram.

Talk About HPV/Cervical Cancer

Just because you both don’t have any symptoms for the STI human papillomavirus (HPV) doesn’t mean she doesn’t have it. There are many strains of HPV and some of them can be asymptomatic. There is no shame in being tested for HPV. It is completely necessary.

Undetected HPV can lead to cervical cancer if not treated, which is a bigger problem than HPV. It’s important to talk about this with your significant other. You both may have no signs of the virus, but women should be tested anyway to prevent cervical cancer and treat it when necessary. If your wife hasn’t been tested, she can request that her doctor test her using Hologic Women’s Health testing products, which are possibly the absolute best tests around.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be Involved with Reproductive Health

Every woman, situation, and relationship are different, but you should be an active part of your wife’s reproductive health. You are having sex with her, after all. It concerns you. Whether you plan on having kids, are using the pill, or are in search of other means of contraception, you are a part of this process. Furthermore, reproductive health has all kinds of side effects, benefits, and other uses. Even if your wife is using birth control simply to regulate her period, you should be involved in the process—even if you only know about it.

Be Patient During Menopause

Menopause is something that every woman will go through, but men have a hard time understanding it. Like the monthly period cycle, it is foreign territory for many men. That’s why you should learn about the process of what your wife is going through to help her get through it and facilitate her needs in any way you can. It can be quite rough. Don’t be surprised if you wake up with your bed soaked. It’s not nocturnal emissions, it’s a hot flash. It’s vital to support her and be patient during this period of menopause. It won’t last forever and at the end your wife won’t have to deal with her period anymore.

Facilitate Overall Health

Finally, beyond all the women’s health measures that are necessary, maybe the most important thing is to facilitate your wife’s overall health. Don’t let her get run down. Step in when she needs help. Take care of your children if you have them. Allow her to get enough sleep and good food. It’s also necessary to enable her to relax with a glass of wine and her favorite show. There are many moving parts to staying healthy. Help your wife eat well, sleep better, and balance your lives more effectively. It is a great place to start.

Women’s health is a specific thing, but if you spend some time understanding female biology and what is necessary to prevent women’s diseases and stay healthy, you will be able to show her more support. Your relationship and lives will be all the better for it!

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

Shutterstock