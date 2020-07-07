Len is the recipient of a gorgeous bocci ball set from Heineken (yes, the beer people — don’t ask). A super cool gift because we happen to live just two blocks from a park that boasts a beautiful bocci ball court.

Studies show that play for adults — not just children — isn’t a frivolous use of time. In fact, play is a vital component to health and wellbeing. Just a few of the many benefits include:

Stress relief . Endorphins (one of the brain’s feel-good chemicals) are released during play.

. Endorphins (one of the brain’s feel-good chemicals) are released during play. Connection . Shared laughter promotes a playful disposition and boosts our relationship with others.

. Shared laughter promotes a playful disposition and boosts our relationship with others. Enhanced brain function . Play stimulates creativity and can even help to stave off depression.

. Play stimulates creativity and can even help to stave off depression. Physical vibrancy. Play promotes vitality (energy) and stamina (endurance).

When was the last time you played?

