Len is the recipient of a gorgeous bocci ball set from Heineken (yes, the beer people — don’t ask). A super cool gift because we happen to live just two blocks from a park that boasts a beautiful bocci ball court.
Studies show that play for adults — not just children — isn’t a frivolous use of time. In fact, play is a vital component to health and wellbeing. Just a few of the many benefits include:
- Stress relief. Endorphins (one of the brain’s feel-good chemicals) are released during play.
- Connection. Shared laughter promotes a playful disposition and boosts our relationship with others.
- Enhanced brain function. Play stimulates creativity and can even help to stave off depression.
- Physical vibrancy. Play promotes vitality (energy) and stamina (endurance).
When was the last time you played?
