Real Men Take Care of Their Wellbeing #ManHoodGame

There’s been a certain stigma around the past few generations related to men utilizing resources for their health. Maybe you grew up with a father who thought going to the doctor was not manly. Maybe you have a friend who scoffs at the idea of staying on top of checkups.

Whatever it may be, it’s important that you set your health as a priority in your life. Here are some of the ways you can put your health first and take care of yourself.

Living a Healthy Life

The most important thing you can do today is to focus on living a healthy lifestyle. This means exercising, having a good diet, and taking care of yourself. Everyone knows the saying ‘you are what you eat’ but few understand the importance a diet can play in your future. Heart disease, muscle atrophy, and even sexual health can be impacted in 20 or 30 years based on the decisions you make today.

So, improve your diet! It’s ok to live a little and enjoy pizza for what it is but know that it’s not sustainable for your health. Vegetables, fruits, and nutrition-dense foods will yield the most return for your body in the long run. There is nothing more manly than a man who takes care of himself by eating clean.

You shouldn’t feel shame over your lifestyle, either. Some men face pressure from friends who eat poorly or drink a lot of alcohol to join in on unhealthy behaviors. Sure, drinking a six-pack with the boys every weekend sounds like a great time, but do you realize the impact you’re having on your liver? Have you considered how alcohol is impacting your weight? What about developing nerve damage and needing neuropathy treatment? This isn’t to scare you or shame you, but real men should be aware of the impact food and alcohol can have on their bodies!

These are important things to consider as you grow into who you are as a man. No one will wish they had drunk more beer or smoked more cigarettes on their death bed at a young age. No one would want to live with neuropathy or heart disease. A day will come when you realize you aren’t invincible to what you gave yourself to and you’ll wish you had taken better care of your health.

Treating Things as Early as Possible

Many men can recall their fathers never going to the doctor. It could’ve been a life-threatening disease, an auto accident injury, or any number of things that could have lifelong effects. As a man, it’s important that you don’t fall victim to this old way of thinking. It’s good for you to take care of yourself and see a doctor!

Treating things as soon as possible will negate the long-term effects an incident has on you. It’s easy to get into a car accident and think that you don’t need to see a car accident chiropractor. Or maybe you’ve been diagnosed with a condition, and you’re not wanting to take time off work so you try and fight through the pain.

This isn’t good for you. Your body needs you to mend and take care of it. Don’t fret over losing some money or worry about what your friends will think if you visit a doctor after sustaining an injury. They’ll understand when you explain why you’re choosing to take care of a problem up front, rather than later. Who knows, it could be too late if choose to wait.

Being Proactive with Your Health

Think you’re too young to need a prostate exam or a colonoscopy? Or afraid your friends or wife would judge you for being proactive? The truth is being proactive never hurts anyone. In fact, it could be the thing that saves you from a condition you had no idea about!

Visiting an orthopedic clinic or physician regularly will yield benefits for years to come. Doctors can see and plan for things before they happen. MRI’s, CT scans, and other modern technology make it easier to catch things wrong in your body. Why would you not take advantage of this at a young age by continually monitoring your health? For whatever reason, many guys think their health is something they don’t need to worry about until they’re older. And that’s just not true!

Men Take Care of Themselves

There is no shame in visiting a doctor. It’s ok to diet and watch your blood pressure. You’re not strange for considering your health years before most men do. Real men take care of their bodies by dieting, exercising, and being proactive with checkups. It’s time that more guys realized what a healthy lifestyle would bring them for years to come.

