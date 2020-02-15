Get Daily Email
Sad, Angry, Lonely and Scared: The Masks of Depression

Sad, Angry, Lonely and Scared: The Masks of Depression

Untreated, depression is the number one cause of suicide and is the most common mental illness in the United States. Depression in teenagers is often hidden and can be manifested by anger, irrational reactions, delinquent behavior, secretiveness, and poor grades.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
I felt like I could see this this
00:15
darkness in front of me that would not
00:18
go away and it’s kind of like you’re in
00:24
this like you’re in this hole
00:26
that you can’t get out of and I’m like
00:29
trying but I couldn’t because nothing
00:31
could make me happy or no I don’t want
00:34
anyone to talk to me I didn’t want any
00:35
friends no people I hated people and I
00:38
just felt like overpowered by this
00:42
feeling of being alone that I had nobody
00:45
I didn’t want anybody and I had nobody
00:48
to be with me or anything and it’s just
00:52
like you’re empty
01:00
you
01:08
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

