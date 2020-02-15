Sad, Angry, Lonely and Scared: The Masks of Depression

—
Untreated, depression is the number one cause of suicide and is the most common mental illness in the United States. Depression in teenagers is often hidden and can be manifested by anger, irrational reactions, delinquent behavior, secretiveness, and poor grades.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
I felt like I could see this this
00:15
darkness in front of me that would not
00:18
go away and it’s kind of like you’re in
00:24
this like you’re in this hole
00:26
that you can’t get out of and I’m like
00:29
trying but I couldn’t because nothing
00:31
could make me happy or no I don’t want
00:34
anyone to talk to me I didn’t want any
00:35
friends no people I hated people and I
00:38
just felt like overpowered by this
00:42
feeling of being alone that I had nobody
00:45
I didn’t want anybody and I had nobody
00:48
to be with me or anything and it’s just
00:52
like you’re empty
01:00
you
01:08
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.