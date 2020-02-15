Sad, Angry, Lonely and Scared: The Masks of Depression

—

Untreated, depression is the number one cause of suicide and is the most common mental illness in the United States. Depression in teenagers is often hidden and can be manifested by anger, irrational reactions, delinquent behavior, secretiveness, and poor grades.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

I felt like I could see this this

darkness in front of me that would not

go away and it’s kind of like you’re in

this like you’re in this hole

that you can’t get out of and I’m like

trying but I couldn’t because nothing

could make me happy or no I don’t want

anyone to talk to me I didn’t want any

friends no people I hated people and I

just felt like overpowered by this

feeling of being alone that I had nobody

I didn’t want anybody and I had nobody

to be with me or anything and it’s just

like you’re empty

you

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.