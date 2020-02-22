Social Skills for Life: Managing Strong Emotions

—
Using a fast-paced, entertaining blend of short dramatic situations and animated cartoons, the program helps students deal with strong emotions.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:01
in this program you will see a troupe of
00:03
young actors on a stage set the actors
00:07
roleplay emotionally-charged scenarios
00:09
and model strategies for dealing with
00:11
strong emotions what are you doing here
00:24
Mike that’s what I like to know I mean
00:27
why me
00:27
not David I always get the consequences
00:33
I saw David hidden on Samara David no
00:38
way you’re joking right
00:39
no no joke it was like this review the
00:44
big test you know so like 14 or 15
00:50
what’s up man what are you doing what
00:53
what do you mean what that’s how I got
01:02
here
01:03
come on right why couldn’t help but I
01:05
mean when I saw my so-called friend with
01:08
Samara I lost it
