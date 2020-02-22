Social Skills for Life: Managing Strong Emotions

—

Using a fast-paced, entertaining blend of short dramatic situations and animated cartoons, the program helps students deal with strong emotions.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:01

in this program you will see a troupe of

00:03

young actors on a stage set the actors

00:07

roleplay emotionally-charged scenarios

00:09

and model strategies for dealing with

00:11

strong emotions what are you doing here

00:24

Mike that’s what I like to know I mean

00:27

why me

00:27

not David I always get the consequences

00:33

I saw David hidden on Samara David no

00:38

way you’re joking right

00:39

no no joke it was like this review the

00:44

big test you know so like 14 or 15

00:50

what’s up man what are you doing what

00:53

what do you mean what that’s how I got

01:02

here

01:03

come on right why couldn’t help but I

01:05

mean when I saw my so-called friend with

01:08

Samara I lost it

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.