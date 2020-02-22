Get Daily Email
Social Skills for Life: Managing Strong Emotions

Social Skills for Life: Managing Strong Emotions

Using a fast-paced, entertaining blend of short dramatic situations and animated cartoons, the program helps students deal with strong emotions.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:01
in this program you will see a troupe of
00:03
young actors on a stage set the actors
00:07
roleplay emotionally-charged scenarios
00:09
and model strategies for dealing with
00:11
strong emotions what are you doing here
00:24
Mike that’s what I like to know I mean
00:27
why me
00:27
not David I always get the consequences
00:33
I saw David hidden on Samara David no
00:38
way you’re joking right
00:39
no no joke it was like this review the
00:44
big test you know so like 14 or 15
00:50
what’s up man what are you doing what
00:53
what do you mean what that’s how I got
01:02
here
01:03
come on right why couldn’t help but I
01:05
mean when I saw my so-called friend with
01:08
Samara I lost it


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

