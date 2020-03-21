Stress: The Good, the Bad and the Healthy

—

One-third of all teens feel some negative stress on a daily basis. But not all stress is bad. A young gymnast describes how a certain amount of stress helps him perform better. Peter Montminy, a child psychologist and wellness coach, explains how too little stress makes us bored and listless, whereas too much stress can lead to burnout and exhaustion. The program shows students the importance of achieving the right stress balance.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

I was overbooked with a lot of things I

00:04

was in so many clubs I was taking really

00:06

hard but sometimes I felt like I was

00:08

having a panic attack like that I was

00:10

going into shock because it was just so

00:12

much I couldn’t even wrap my brain

00:14

around we’re not going to eliminate

00:16

stress it’s how do we live

00:18

healthy and happy with stress and we

00:21

want to find how to get optimal

00:24

simulation or stress in our lives that

00:26

works for us when we’re aware of what

00:28

stresses us and we can accept that then

00:31

we can align our actions to respond to

00:34

it in a healthy happy way

00:38

you

