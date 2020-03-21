Get Daily Email
Stress: The Good, the Bad and the Healthy

Stress: The Good, the Bad and the Healthy

by


One-third of all teens feel some negative stress on a daily basis. But not all stress is bad. A young gymnast describes how a certain amount of stress helps him perform better. Peter Montminy, a child psychologist and wellness coach, explains how too little stress makes us bored and listless, whereas too much stress can lead to burnout and exhaustion. The program shows students the importance of achieving the right stress balance.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
I was overbooked with a lot of things I
00:04
was in so many clubs I was taking really
00:06
hard but sometimes I felt like I was
00:08
having a panic attack like that I was
00:10
going into shock because it was just so
00:12
much I couldn’t even wrap my brain
00:14
around we’re not going to eliminate
00:16
stress it’s how do we live
00:18
healthy and happy with stress and we
00:21
want to find how to get optimal
00:24
simulation or stress in our lives that
00:26
works for us when we’re aware of what
00:28
stresses us and we can accept that then
00:31
we can align our actions to respond to
00:34
it in a healthy happy way
00:38
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

