Teen Depression: Signs, Symptoms and Getting Help

This program, targeted at teenage viewers, emphasizes the message that depression is a medical illness, not a sign of weakness or a flaw in character. Real teens from diverse backgrounds talk about their struggles with depression and their strategies for recovery.

I just wasn’t happy as I used to be and

just got upset so easily I just started

getting down and not doing activities or

going out I really just felt worthless

it’s just this over cloud darkness that

I can’t seem to get out of and I don’t

know why I’m feeling this one depression

is the most common psychological

disorder amongst adolescents and kids

who feel persistently sad and like why

bother and who cares and nothing

interests me should not brush it off as

what the heck it’s just being a teenager

and people tell me that’s normal it’s

not normal if you feel like that

persistently you should talk to somebody

about it and get some help

