We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Health & Wellness / Teen Depression: Signs, Symptoms and Getting Help

Teen Depression: Signs, Symptoms and Getting Help

This program, targeted at teenage viewers, emphasizes the message that depression is a medical illness, not a sign of weakness or a flaw in character. Real teens from diverse backgrounds talk about their struggles with depression and their strategies for recovery.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
I just wasn’t happy as I used to be and
00:07
just got upset so easily I just started
00:11
getting down and not doing activities or
00:14
going out I really just felt worthless
00:19
it’s just this over cloud darkness that
00:23
I can’t seem to get out of and I don’t
00:26
know why I’m feeling this one depression
00:29
is the most common psychological
00:30
disorder amongst adolescents and kids
00:33
who feel persistently sad and like why
00:37
bother and who cares and nothing
00:39
interests me should not brush it off as
00:42
what the heck it’s just being a teenager
00:45
and people tell me that’s normal it’s
00:47
not normal if you feel like that
00:50
persistently you should talk to somebody
00:52
about it and get some help
01:00
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

