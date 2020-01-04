Teen Depression: Signs, Symptoms and Getting Help

—
This program, targeted at teenage viewers, emphasizes the message that depression is a medical illness, not a sign of weakness or a flaw in character. Real teens from diverse backgrounds talk about their struggles with depression and their strategies for recovery.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
I just wasn’t happy as I used to be and
00:07
just got upset so easily I just started
00:11
getting down and not doing activities or
00:14
going out I really just felt worthless
00:19
it’s just this over cloud darkness that
00:23
I can’t seem to get out of and I don’t
00:26
know why I’m feeling this one depression
00:29
is the most common psychological
00:30
disorder amongst adolescents and kids
00:33
who feel persistently sad and like why
00:37
bother and who cares and nothing
00:39
interests me should not brush it off as
00:42
what the heck it’s just being a teenager
00:45
and people tell me that’s normal it’s
00:47
not normal if you feel like that
00:50
persistently you should talk to somebody
00:52
about it and get some help
01:00
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.