Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.