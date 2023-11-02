The Most Popular Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures in the UK

Cosmetic dentistry has grown tremendously in popularity in the UK over the past decade. More and more people are seeking ways to improve the aesthetics of their smile through cosmetic dental treatments. For those considering cosmetic dentistry, it helps to understand the most common procedures available. Here we will explore the six most popular cosmetic dentistry procedures in the UK today. Whether you want to subtly enhance your smile or completely transform it, one or more of these treatments may be right for you.

Teeth Whitening

The most popular and affordable way to brighten your smile is through teeth whitening. This treatment uses specialised whitening gels, often containing hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide as the active ingredient. The gel is applied directly to the teeth or delivered through custom-fitted whitening trays provided by your dentist. As the active ingredient breaks down, it helps remove deep intrinsic stains on the teeth to lighten and brighten the overall colour.

Teeth whitening can generally lighten teeth by 2-8 shades. Results are visible immediately following the first treatment, with full results seen in about two weeks. For longer lasting results, periodic maintenance with touch-up whitening treatments helps sustain a whiter smile. Compared to other cosmetic dentistry options, teeth whitening is relatively affordable at just a few hundred pounds. Consulting with an experienced private dentist like Martina Collins can help you determine which options are best suited for your unique cosmetic goals.

Dental Veneers

Dental veneers are thin shells, typically made of porcelain, that adhere to the front surface of teeth. Veneers are a great option for improving the appearance of crooked, chipped, cracked, misshapen, or gapped teeth. The veneer covers the underlying tooth structure, creating a completely renewed tooth facade. Veneers match the natural teeth, requiring minimal removal of tooth enamel compared to crowns.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The dentist takes an impression of the teeth to fabricate personalised veneers that precisely match each patient’s bite and smile characteristics. They are bonded securely to the teeth with a resin adhesive. With proper oral hygiene, veneers can last 10-15 years before replacement is needed. At around £650 per veneer, costs quickly add up since most patients do 6-10 veneers on the most visible upper teeth. Still, veneers are a worthwhile investment for dramatically improving the smile’s uniformity, symmetry, and whiteness.

Dental Crowns

Dental crowns, also known as caps, are used to entirely cover teeth that are extensively damaged, cracked, fractured, or misshapen. The crown restoration covers the entire visible portion of the tooth down to the gum line, replacing the outer layer of enamel and dentin. Crowns are made of tooth-coloured materials like porcelain, zirconia, or ceramic, and they are custom fabricated to precisely match the existing teeth. The tooth is prepared by removing outer layers of decay or damage so the crown can be placed over it with a tight, secure fit.

With proper care and good oral hygiene practices, crowns typically last about 10-15 years before needing replacement. The initial cost per crown ranges from £500 to £1500 depending on the material used. Though more invasive and expensive than veneers, crowns are the best restorative option for severely damaged or decayed teeth in need of extensive repair.

Dental Implants

Dental implants are an excellent option for permanently replacing missing teeth and restoring full mouth function. The implant consists of a small titanium screw that integrates into the jawbone, essentially becoming a synthetic tooth root. An abutment and crown are placed on the implant post to become the visible replacement tooth. Implants fuse securely to the jaw which prevents bone loss at the site of the missing tooth. The result looks and functions just like a natural tooth.

Implants have the highest success rate of any tooth replacement option at over 95% as reported by the American Dental Association. Though more involved than other tooth replacement options like bridges, the longevity and functionality of implants make them well worth the higher cost. Expect to pay around £2000 per implant. For patients missing multiple teeth, dental implants provide the best solution for restoring dental aesthetics and mastication.

Composite Bonding

Composite bonding utilises tooth-coloured resin material to cosmetically improve the appearance of worn, chipped, cracked, misshapen, or gapped teeth. The dentist applies the putty-like resin directly to the tooth surface and carefully sculpts it into the desired shape. A curing light hardens the resin into a durable finished restoration precisely matching the surrounding natural teeth. Unlike veneers which require laboratory fabrication, composite bonding can often be completed in a single office visit.

However, bonding stains more easily over time and may need occasional re-polishing or replacement. Still, for quick minor repairs and smile enhancements, composite bonding is an economical choice at about £100-£150 per tooth. The non-invasive approach preserves healthy tooth structure as it adds a brighter, more youthful appearance.

Clear Orthodontic Braces

In addition to the smile enhancement treatments above, clear orthodontic braces have soared in popularity among adult patients in recent years. Braces like Invisalign offer an aesthetically appealing and comfortable method for straightening teeth. Custom brace trays are worn in daily sequence to incrementally shift the teeth into alignment. Treatment typically takes 9-15 months, with the option to remove braces any time. Clear braces are barely noticeable when worn and enable you to maintain your daily routine and professional appearance throughout treatment.

While not technically a cosmetic dentistry procedure, orthodontic treatment is a complementary service many cosmetic dentists now offer. It helps establish the ideal foundation to then pursue other smile enhancements like whitening or veneers. The cost for clear brace treatment ranges from £2000 to £6000 depending on the complexity of alignment needed. For adults unhappy with the placement or spacing of their teeth, clear braces offer a discreet solution.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Today’s cosmetic dentistry options allow you to transform your smile in ways never before possible. Whether doing general maintenance like teeth whitening or pursuing major restorations like veneers or dental implants, treatments are available to suit every cosmetic dental need and budget. Working with a seasoned private dentist helps ensure you receive exceptional care and achieve the smile of your dreams.

–

This post is brought to you by Kristina Rodopska

Photo: by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels