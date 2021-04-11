The Stigma of Sex Addiction

—

One of the biggest hurdles preventing sex addicts from getting help is the fear of what other people will think of them and how they will be judged. While it may sound like this fear is one that is appropriate for a person in the public eye or in a position of authority, the truth is that it is common in most sex addicts. Sex addiction is one of the most misunderstood types of addiction, and one that often leaves people prejudiced against.

Just picture a school teacher or an employer with sex addiction and how others would view them if they knew. Due to social beliefs towards sex addiction, people may judge them as sleazy, deceitful, and even dangerous. For these reasons and more, sex addiction is one form of behavioral addiction that carries a lot of shame and embarrassment. It doesn’t help that many people refuse to believe in this type of addiction either.

Sex addiction has been the punchline in comedy shows and movies, despite being a real disorder that can destroy the lives of those who suffer from it. The reality is that most people cannot even begin to understand what it means to live with this type of addiction. Even though many celebrities have gone public with their struggles with sex addiction, such as Michael Douglas, David Duchovny, and Russell Brand, people still refuse to believe that the condition exists, and say that they are using it as an excuse for lack of self-control.

However, with the World Health Organization recently including compulsive sexual behavior disorder in the International Classification of Diseases 11th Edition, it is time for people to recognize the condition for what it is. Sex addiction affects many men and women and can cause issues in relationships and other areas of the addict’s life. In a loving relationship, a partner who suffers from sex addiction will naturally affect the other partner as well. Sex addiction can have devastating effects such as divorce/separation and emotional damage. It can also ruin families and cause the addict to turn to substances to cope with the consequences. What’s more, having multiple sex partners increases the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

How sex addiction treatment can help

One thing that is evident is that the problem will only get worse without treatment. To fully comprehend the need for sex addiction treatment, sex addiction needs to first be defined. Compulsive sexual behavior is a term used to describe an excessive preoccupation with sexual behaviors, urges, and fantasies that is difficult to control and causes a negative impact on relationships, work, and other parts of their life. If a person’s actions in regards to their sexual compulsions start to impact their life, it is a key indicator that they could use some professional help.

Sex addiction can be detrimental to a person’s life, especially if they are losing out on work opportunities and relationships with the people they care about. Fortunately, it is never too late to seek professional help. It is important to note that sex addiction often has underlying causes such as physical and emotional abuse/assault, anxiety, depression, or other past trauma and rarely occurs on its own. Instead, people who struggle with these issues turn to sex in an attempt to manage their feelings, which may include the shame of what has happened to them.

This is why a systematic approach is often used in therapy. Instead of only treating the addiction, the counselor will be able to focus on the person as a whole. Situations, moods, and other factors may trigger the impulse for sexual behavior, which is why it is crucial to identify and address these triggers in the counseling setting.

Like all forms of addiction, early intervention results in positive outcomes. Sex addiction treatment provides a safe space that is free of judgment for sex addicts to work with a counselor towards stopping sexual compulsions from governing their lives. Those who are worried about being exposed or having their privacy infringed upon can benefit from knowing that counseling is always confidential.

While sex in itself is not inherently bad, when it comes to sex addiction, learning how to control one’s impulses and engage in sex responsibly is vital. Through a systematic approach, counselors are able to tailor counseling sessions to the sex addict and their unique needs, with several treatment options available. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), group therapy, and residential sex rehab are some of the most common and effective treatment methods used in sex addiction.

Since CBT is beneficial for those with anxiety and depression, counseling sessions that use CBT methods can help get to the root cause of sex addiction. Similarly, group therapy provides a support system for people who are going through similar struggles and offers benefits such as increased accountability, education, clinical support, and more. Group therapy also helps sex addicts face the fear that they are turning into what people think a sex addict is, and confront the stigma while focusing on recovery.

Due to the social stigma and confidentiality, many people feel more comfortable getting treatment away from their regular environment. Residential sex rehab offers comprehensive treatment that combines CBT, group therapy, and more in a safe setting, allowing the addict to concentrate solely on their recovery.

With so many rehab centers out there, it can be overwhelming and time-consuming to find the right one. Thailand Rehab Guide is your one-stop resource for sex addiction rehab and other types of rehab in Thailand. Contact Thailand Rehab Guide for a free consultation or to learn more about addiction treatment options.

