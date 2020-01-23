—

It is fair to say that there is a lot of conflicting advice on the internet when it comes to food and what entails healthy eating.

Research has shown that the key to a healthy diet is to consume the correct amount of calories based on your levels of activity.

If your food and drink intake are more than your body requires, you will put on weight due to the unused energy being stored as fat.

For men with normal levels of activity, it is recommended that they should consume around 2,500 calories per day.

This should consist of a wide range of foods to give balance to the diet and ensure that the body is receiving adequate nutrients. Read on as we loom at the top healthy eating habits for men.

Start the day with a healthy breakfast

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and while that is overplaying things a little, eating healthy food at the start of each day is certainly a good habit to get into.

Breakfast fuels the body for the day ahead, but the key to making it work is ensuring that it contains the right type of food.

Protein and fiber are two key elements of a healthy breakfast, giving men the platform to tackle their daily tasks with vigor.

American entrepreneur, author, and podcaster, Tim Ferriss, has long advocated the benefits of starting the day with a good breakfast.

“If you nail breakfast, even if you don’t change any of your other meals, any other behaviors, that is often enough to lose ten to twenty pounds per month of fat and I’ve seen this thousands of times now,” said Ferriss.

“The meal that I would suggest is something like two or three eggs, then you have lentils or black beans and some type of green vegetable like spinach.

“You get two things – you get protein with has a high thermic effect and will inhibit your appetite somewhat for the rest of the day. So, you might consume twenty to thirty percent fewer calories than otherwise.

“You’re also going to consume a lot of fiber which is going to leave you feeling full and satiated for many hours afterward – this is a really, really key component.”

Eat ethically produced food for better health

Many people still pay little attention to how their food is produced, potentially increasing their risk of exposing themselves to health problems.

One of the best habits that men can adopt is gaining an understanding of the sources of the food they consume and this is a particularly pertinent point with regards to meat.

For instance, studies have shown that grass-fed animals produce much healthier meat than those who are reared as part of a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO).

Research by Tennessee-based Cove Creek Farm has highlighted that the health benefits of grass-fed beef include significant differences in fatty acid composition, conjugated linoleic acid, antioxidant vitamins and more.

Most cattle in the United States are fed on grain within CAFO systems, producing meat that isn’t as good for you as grass-fed derived produce.

This set-up also creates environmental issues, with the high concentration of manure generated causing problems to local water supplies.

Getting into the habit of eating grass-fed meat produce is not only healthier, but also kinder to the animals as they enjoy a much richer life.

Sustainability is at the heart of this process, making it a highly sensible factor to incorporate into your food consumption.

Balance things off with fruit, vegetables, and fish

Every healthy eating plan should be balanced, ensuring that you get the necessary nutrients and vitamins to live a healthy life.

Fruit, vegetables, and fish are three food groups that experts say form an important part of our daily food intake.

China and Japan have been held up as examples of this in action, with dietary advice there stressing the importance of including these items in your daily food intake.

Nutrition expert, George Hamlyn-Williams, has backed their stance and encouraged people to follow the example set by both countries.

“China recommends having at least seven portions of fruit and vegetables a day,” he said. “It’s no secret that fruit and veg are packed full of good stuff, including vitamins and minerals and folic acid.

“Folic acid can help reduce blood levels of homocysteine, a substance that research suggests can be” a risk factor for coronary heart disease. “

“Japan recommends having 3-5 servings of fish per day, and fish recommendations are also given in government food guides from all over the world from Kenya to Malaysia.

“Fish is also considered one of the most ‘heart-healthy’ foods and those who eat fish regularly have a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes and developing heart disease.”

