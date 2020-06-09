Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Me, You and Us; A Poem

Me, You and Us; A Poem

This is me.

by

 

A heavy heart burdened with worry,

A weary demeanor laced with anger,

Pain, agony, and strife; a bitter temper,

This is me.

A contempt spirit, a loving mind,

An adventurous soul, a pleasing smile,

Searching for nothing but the thrill of life,

This is you.

A burning desire,

An intrinsic connection,

Hearts of gold and momentum,

This is us.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: By Thought Catalog on Unsplash

About Godwin Etim

Nothing is offlimits.

