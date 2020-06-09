Me, You and Us; A Poem

A heavy heart burdened with worry,
A weary demeanor laced with anger,
Pain, agony, and strife; a bitter temper,
This is me.
A contempt spirit, a loving mind,
An adventurous soul, a pleasing smile,
Searching for nothing but the thrill of life,
This is you.
A burning desire,
An intrinsic connection,
Hearts of gold and momentum,
This is us.
Previously published on Medium.com.
Photo credit: By Thought Catalog on Unsplash
