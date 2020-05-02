My Husband Talks to Himself for a Living

Ever wonder who the voice of Siri or Alexa or that guy telling you to cross the street is?
I never did, until I fell in love with a voice actor. When my husband and I were flirting during the early stages of our courtship, I thought it was wonderful!
You’re a what? A voice actor? How cool! I’ll have you tell me all my bedtime stories from now on. *Wink emoji. Smiley face. Eggplant.* Jk, I wasn’t that forward.
Now that we’re married, it’s a lot less attractive. I mean, the man spends hours in a padded box — just talking to himself!
Not only that, but when he’s in there, I — the talkative one — must sit in silence. I love talking (and making noise of all sorts)! Although I usually prefer a live audience, I talk to my plants, our cat, the doorknob I just ran into.
It’s not just the talking to himself thing that bothers me.
- Before he even gets into the padded box, he does like an hour’s worth of warmup exercises. If I hear one more acapella motorboat, I’m going to capsize!
- About 15 minutes into his real recording, I usually have to pee. He says he doesn’t mind if I get up to use the facilities, but I must make a noticeable sound to alert him! What is this? Gradeschool!
- He’s always listening but never to me: To the sound of the fridge, the trains, the birds — everything is just too loud!
- And the worst part is after a day’s worth of trying on deep sexy voices in the studio, all I get is a nasally high-pitched remnant of a human.
Do I have regrets, you ask?
Of course not!
While he spends his days exhausting his vocal cords, I spend mine brainstorming exciting writing content like this comedic account.
And the truth is, I married a fascinating man who is on a career path I find admirable and creative.
…
If your partner talks to themselves for a living, I’d love to hear about your experience! Let’s coalesce — in silence.
—
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
Photo credit: Flose Boursiquot
