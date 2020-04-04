Evolved Man Series: Zahid Iqbal

Welcome to the Evolving Man Project’s Evolved Man Series, where we highlight individuals that embody what it means to be an evolved man—famous and non-famous men alike. The world needs to know their stories and deeds. This week’s honor goes to the small business owner, store clerk, an all-around good guy, Zahid Iqbal.

A shop owner in northwest Edinburgh has forked out thousands of pounds to ensure his elderly and infirm customers have free access to life’s essentials during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zahid Iqbal, who runs the Day-Today convenience store at Drylaw Shopping Centre, in Drylaw, Edinburgh, has been run off his feet handing out the free survival packs, which include one toilet roll, an anti-bacterial handwash, a packet of pocket tissues and one package of paracetamol.

The goodwill gesture is open to anyone over the age of 65 and those with mobility issues facing a lengthy period of self-isolation. Here is Zahid in his own words about helping others.

“I had to get staff in to do deliveries, and petrol’s not included,” said Iqbal. “We’ve done quite a few deliveries to people who can’t get out and collecting. A lot of new people have been coming in showing appreciation as well and promising they’ll shop local in the future—lots of nice gestures.”

As the world deals with a major global pandemic that has cost the lives of thousands and impacted the lives of billions. It reminds us that despite all of our differences, we are still part of one human family. Deeds like Zahid’s are just one of the may ways we can help each other in these uncertain times. We honor Zahid Iqbal in our Evolved Man Series.

Originally published on Evolving Man Project. Republished with permission.

