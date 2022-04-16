5 of the Biggest Changes to the 2022 F1 Cars

—

F1 is a sport that’s constantly changing, almost by definition. Motorsport manufacturers are constantly coming up with new ways to shave a few more fractions of a second off a lap-time, and the powers that be are forever needing to tweak the rules to ensure that the competition is as fair and entertaining as possible.

In 2022, we’ve seen a slew of new changes come in. Let’s take stock of a few of the more significant among them.

More downforce

From the point of view of a spectator, closer races with more overtaking tend to be desirable. But a problem had developed which actually put the pursuing car at a considerable disadvantage. For a car around three car lengths behind the vehicle in front, there’s a loss of around a third of downforce, as a result of air being churned up by the car in front. At these speeds, this is significant.

Called ‘outwash’, this effect hands an advantage to the car in front, and a disadvantage to the one pursuing. This is, obviously, precisely the opposite of what’s desirable from an entertainment perspective.

So, the rules have been tweaked to reduce this effect considerably by allowing companies to promote the ‘ground effect’ which pushed pressurised air over the car and sucks low-pressure air underneath it.

Over-wheel winglets

Not only have wheel covers made a return but over-wheel winglets have been introduced, which directs incoming air through the wheels, dramatically increasing downforce and diverting turbulent air away from the front wing. This method of generating downforce is preferable in the sorts of close races that the FIA is looking to encourage .

Low-profile tyres

Eighteen-inch low-profile tyres means less heat generated during slides, and less deflection in the sidewall, which in turn decreases the aerodynamic wake we’ve already discussed. This gives manufacturers greater wiggle-room when it comes to designing out airflow problems around the wheels.

Front-wing and nose

The most aesthetically noticeable change this year has centred around the front of the car, which has been totally redesigned to allow for a completely different-looking front wing and nose. The new wing is designed to steer wake down the sides of the vehicles, dealing with outwash.

More sustainable fuel

The motorsport industry has come under justified scrutiny as a result of its environmental impact. Not only do the cars themselves consume huge amounts of fuel, but transporting the entire operation from country to country, and pushing through enormous amounts of testing and development, are all environmentally disastrous. In 2022, bio-components are allowed to make up 10% of the fuel used by Formula 1 cars.

