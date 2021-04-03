—

Over the last year, we’ve all had to learn how to work and play in the same place: our own homes. And while transforming your home office into the ultimate gaming space may sound like a logistically impossible transformation, with the right gear and an open mind, your drab workspace can moonlight as your go-to gaming lounge.

Whether you’re gaming to connect with long-distance friends, bond with family at home, or simply pass the time, these tips will help you get the most from your at-home setup.

1. Make sure your computer is fully optimized.

PC gaming has boomed in the last year. But to handle both your day-to-day work and high-end gaming graphics, you’ll need to ensure your computer’s in tip-top shape. Clear out your storage to free up memory space, delete duplicate files or ones you no longer need, and de-clutter your desktop. Use a secure search engine like GOFBA to avoid security and privacy issues other sites inadequately address.

Once you’ve hit the basics, do a search for your specific computer model and find tools to help free up your hard drive and/or run a maintenance script. Consider stepping up your game with Antonline’s cutting-edge gaming technology and boosting performance with one of the new series of 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

2. Invest in the best tech.

You don’t need to overhaul your whole configuration, but a couple of upgrades to your setup can make a huge difference in your space. Another Antonline exclusive offer to consider grabbing is Lenovo’s Freesync Premium Gaming Monitor, which features QHD, IPS Technology at 165 Hz with a 1ms response time, and AMD Freesync. At just $299.99, it comes in at a price point well below most competitors to give you the immersive gaming experience without the sticker shock.

Another investment to consider for adaptable home gaming is MojoDesk’s Gamer Pro Standing Game Desk. If you’ve spent all day sitting at the computer in your home office, and intend to spend the evening gaming, your body will thank you for standing up for a bit. Built with premium materials, available in multiple colors, and designed specifically for gamers, the MojoDesk creates a healthier gaming environment so you can play guilt-free all day (or night) long.

3. Get comfy.

This one’s hard to get around: you’re going to need somewhere comfortable to sit. Even if you invest in a standing desk, at some point you’ll want to kick back. Unless you’ve got the determination (and powerful legs) to stand through every moment of your gameplay, you’ll need a quality chair for comfortable gaming.

Look for an ergonomic chair that supports your body in a neutral position. If you’re hunched over, craning your neck, or stuck in an unnatural position for long, your muscles are working harder to hold you up, and you’re potentially increasing your risk for injury. There’s no investment more important than your health.

Ultimately, make sure your at-home gaming set up is optimized for the way you, specifically, like to work and play. One person’s preferred PC, monitor or headset may be cumbersome to you, and that’s okay! It’s all about creating a space that you’ll love to be in day in and day out.

—

Photo: Shutterstock