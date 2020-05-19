7 Tips to Get the Most out of Google Calendar

—

Of all the tools in the Google family, it can be said that Google Calendar is one of the simplest to use. And that’s thanks in large parts to its simple features, easy to navigate commands, and user-friendliness. As a result of its simplicity, many users wrongly assume – after using it to organize their personal and professional lives for a few times – that they now know all about the tool’s commands like the back of their hands.

But, what if I told you that there are still some commands and features of this tool that you’ve probably never heard of, let alone started using?

Yes, there are. And we’re just about to share some of them with you. If you’d like to learn about the rest, you should check out Calendly’s Google Calendar tips; there you will find a list of guides to help you.

You can drag and drop events on Google Calendar

Let’s say you need to quickly move an event from one day to another day; you can just drag on the event from wherever it is to the desired day; instead of manually editing the date, which is more time-consuming.

Furthermore, when you click to add a new event in Google Calendar, the tool automatically generates a date, which is mostly incorrect. Instead of manually editing this date to the actual date of your event, you can just drag and drop it to the right day.

Simple, fast, and easy, right? Things never get easier than that on Google Calendar.

You can issue commands by simply clicking a button

To issue commands on this tool, most users are still in the habit of hovering their mouse over the screen of their PC. But guess what? You need to stop doing that. There are a bunch of keyboard shortcuts you can use on Google Calendar. Here are some of the best ones.

Want to scroll to the previous date range? Hit the k or p button

Want to jump to today? Tap the t button

Have a reason to delete an event? Press Backspace or Delete

Want to search? Hit “/.”

Want to scroll to the next date range? Hit the j or n button

Need to access the (days)? Click 1 or d

Week: 2 or w

Month: 3 or m

4 days: 4 or x

Agenda: 5 or a

You can get a daily reminder of your schedule in your Email

If you need someone to remind you what your agenda for the day is, every time you wake up in the morning, there’s no better personal Assistant in the world in that regard than Google Calendar.

Just tap on the hamburger button in the top-right corner () of your Calendar screen and click on Settings. Right on the left-hand menu are the calendars you’ve created, click on the one you want to be getting emails for. This should take you to General Notifications, and there you’ll find an option for “Daily agenda.” Click the drop-down you find there and select Email. Voila!

Add a Calendar

Right on your calendar home screen, you’ll see the hamburger menu (), click on it, and skim through for “Add Calendar.” Enter into the displayed box the email address of your colleague, and if you don’t have access to add them, it will give you a response to ask their permission. And once the calendar gets an okay from them, it will add their calendar to yours.

Share your calendar

You can either share a calendar by copying the “shareable link” for that calendar from the “Access Permissions” section or going to the “share with specific people” section. With the former, you can send the URL to anyone you’d like, and with the latter, you can directly add the people you want to share the calendar with, by entering their Email.

Embed with website or blogs

Maybe you have a website, blog, or vlog where you’d like to take your calendar to. You can use the embed option to do that. Go to the Settings section, click the calendar you want to embed, and click “integrate calendar.” An embed code should appear afterward, copy the code, and input it into your website or blog.

Are your colleagues

Want to know who’s free for a specific time? All you have to do is to hit the “+create” button and click on More options. Once it opens, press the “Find a Time” tab, and enter the names of the people you’re trying to see whether or not they’re busy in the “Add guests” box.

Google Calendar will display each person’s calendar in different colors to differentiate them, and for each individual that is busy for the “block of time” you need them for, Google Calendar will display “Busy” next to their names.

