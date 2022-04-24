Aerospace Connectors Needs Standards and Performance

—

You must be knowing that connectors are generally used on various electrical wiring harnesses that generally house various contacts with wires. Usually, the electrical connection can be made into the system either by a soldered connection or a crimped connection.

The insert and shell used for that purpose may be resistant to moisture or can be a hermetic seal. All the necessary inserts in each of the connectors have to be oriented for proper mating, and the onset or shell may usually contain a certain keying feature for preventing miss-mating that may damage your connector or may result in a certain electrical problem.

All such electrical parts are available with Parts Cage Inc. and you can get the necessary quote from the company should you need them for your use.

Those manufacturers who supply various electrical parts in the aerospace-related companies will be most demanding as far as the specification of the electrical/electronic interconnection is concerned.

The same is also in the case of the military sector, where how these connectors will be used in the aerospace application will be hugely influenced by various standards, traceability, approvals, and overall performance.

Although the availability of spurious and fake connectors is not very common in this critical sector, however, buyers and specifiers must know what they are sourcing must be from certain accredited manufacturers and suppliers.

The design and functionality of connectors have been heavily influenced by aerospace companies and, more subsequently, the space sector. When a leading plane manufacturer commissioned a connector producer to produce a high-performance multi-pin connecting solution in the 1930s, the circular connector was actually born.

Many non-aerospace applications require stable connectivity in the most demanding of situations, and versions of this technology are now in use.

The “male” connector is the Plug, whereas the “female” connector is the Receptacle. The most prevalent plugs and receptacles meant for military planes were created in the 1930s.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They established the norm for current Military Specification (MIL-SPEC) and Military Standard (MIL-STD) connectors and receptacles. One of the most difficult aspects of developing an Aviation EWIS (Electrical Wire Interconnection System) is ensuring that each reference identifier of electrical harnesses has the appropriate connector connectors and receptacles.

The mating socket, which is the Receptacle, has lengthy connecting pins that can fit into the plug. A jack is another name for a receptacle connector. The mounting features of a receptacle include a flange having holes.

There will be a multitude of connector plugs/receptacles on every electrical harness. So, what does it all mean? It basically implies that in the airplane, every connection plug will have a corresponding connector receptacle, and in every connector, the receptacle will have a corresponding connector plug.

One of the most predominant circular connector formats throughout the aerospace-related industry is given in the specification on 8D / MIL-DTL-38999. All these will be threaded coupling connectors that will be available in many different ranges of shell materials such as

Aluminum

Titanium

Stainless steel

All these are supplied in many different finishes, which may include RoHS compliant, black Zinc Nickel as well as Zinc Cobalt plating.

—

This content is brought to you by Christa McDermott

Shutterstock