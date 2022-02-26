How to Transfer Photos, Videos from iPhone to PC

—

Transferring the data between different operating systems (as iPhone to PC) has become a vital part of everyone’s life. Many features have been developed to support this idea of transferring the data between different devices. Data can be transferred from iPhone to PC with iCloud, File Explorer, USB cable, iTunes, Bluetooth and Photos App. However, Digiarty Software Inc. appeared in 2006. It introduced WinX MediaTrans . This made the transfer of data even with 4K resolution very easy among the devices of different operating systems. It is the most advanced and recommended software.

Transfer iPhone Photos to PC with File Explorer

Here, file explorer helps a lot in transferring the photos and videos from an iPhone to PC without any software. Please check the steps below:

Connect iPhone to PC using a USB cable.

Type the password on your iPhone (if required).

Open “This PC” from search bar or sidebar. And select your “Apple iPhone” device.

Click on the “Internal Storage” and it will lead to DCIM.

Find the folder that contains photos or videos you want to transfer to your PC. Simply, copy the folder and paste it into your PC.

Transfer iPhone Photos to PC with iCloud

This process is found to be easier than using the iTunes software. The process is quite simple and works in no time. Using Wi-Fi network, you need to upload your photos to your iCloud Photo Library first, then access icloud.com on your PC and download the photos.

This is how this process takes place:

Go to “Settings”. Click your name and it will let you get into your Apple ID Interface.

Find “iCloud” and click it.

Click “Photos”, then turn on “iCloud Photo”.

Download iCloud for Windows and run it on your PC.

Sign in with your Apple ID.

Find Photos and click Options next to them. Select the photos you want to sync to your PC.

Choose iCloud Photos > Done > Apply.

Transfer iPhone Photos to PC with WinX MediaTrans

WinX MediaTrans can be one of the fastest and easiest software to transfer data from iPhone to PC. It has been trusted by millions of iOS users to sync iPhone iPad data to a computer. Download and install the WinX MediaTrans software on your PC and get your work done. This process can be carried out by the steps as given below:

Launch the software and connect iPhone to PC with a USB cable.

There appears an alert box. Adjust the iTunes settings in order to prevent the data from loss

On the main WinX Media Trans interface, click on the “Photo Transfer”

Select the photos you want to transfer to your PC and then click Export. You’re done.

Here are some unique features of WinX Media Trans

It is experimentally tested that it takes only 8 seconds to transfer 100 photos of 4K resolution.

It provides the option to transfer any photo or video to iOS Camera Roll or any other third-party application.

It supports many types of photo formats including smart HDR, Telephoto, Deep Fusion, Wide, and 12MP Ultra Wide.

Not only that, but it also transfers many types of data, including photos, videos, music, Podcasts, eBooks, ringtones, etc. from iPhone to PC or vice versa. You can save Excel, Word, PDFs and other Apps in iPhone with encryption

There is an easy two-way transfer of photos and videos between iPhone and PC. It provides features to create the music playlist, convert audio to AAC or MP3.

It lets users create ringtones for iPhones.

It comes with Auto Convert format and compress video size for iOS devices.

Transfer iPhone Photos to PC with a USB Cable

There pops out an AutoPlay alert box when you connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable. Then select “Import Pictures and Videos” and select the location, and transfer all photos from iPhone to PC. This process transfers all the photos from iPhone to PC and it does not give the option to select the photo folder. There is the ease of use and requires no software installation.

This is how this process can be carried out

Connect your iPhone to PC with a USB cable

Pops out “Photos” app automatically.

Unlock your photos to allow data access. Scroll down and select the photos you want to transfer.

Click “Import Selected” and it will start transferring the photos from iPhone to PC.

Transfer iPhone Photos to PC with iTunes

This process requires iTunes software to be installed on the PC. Once, it is installed, photos from iPhone to PC can be transferred this way.

Connect your iPhone to your PC with a USB cable and open iTunes

Click “Trust” on your iPhone to give access to your PC

Click “Device” button near the top left of the iTunes Windows.

Click “Photos”. Check “Sync Photos” and select the photos you want to transfer from the option “Copy photos from”.

Click “Apply”.

Conclusion

There have been created many ways to transfer photos from iPhone to PC. Some of them are easier. But transferring the photos with WinX MediaTrans has been found as the best and fastest method. It can send all types of data including DOCs, Excel Sheets, PDFs, video compressing size and Auto Convert format and much more. It has also been as the fastest transferring software that takes only 8 seconds to transfer the 100 photos of 4K resolution. Today, 196 million users are using this.

—

This content is brought to you by Rizwan Malik.

