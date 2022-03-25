New Era in Earth and Space Exploration with Satellite Cameras

—

Earth and space exploration are two of the niches that have recently attracted the attention of mainstream media. From news about the Moon and space exploration to huge investments in modern spacecraft, the industry is just getting better.

Earth observation missions in space include monitoring natural resources, tracking wildlife trends, predicting climate change, etc. That said, several innovative technologies have come together to make Earth exploration more convenient.

Some of these exploration innovations include modern sensor and camera technologies. To understand how a satellite camera could be used in Earth exploration, we need to understand a brief history of space exploration missions.

The evolution of Earth and space exploration industry

Over the years, the Earth and space exploration sector has seen a major boom, all thanks to the ever-evolving technology. A couple of decades ago only a few satellites were known to be actively orbiting the Earth. Today, there are approximately 3.372 active artificial satellites in the Earth’s orbit, most of them weighing between 1 kg to 500 kg.

These satellites are smaller compared to their school-bus-sized counterparts that were common in the early 1990s. Today, we have SmallSats – classified further into mini, micro, nano, and picosatellites.

In the last decade, CubeSats have become quite popular among space exploration companies and learning institutions. These miniature satellites weigh around 1 kg and are often launched as peripheral or secondary space exploration payloads on a given launch vehicle.

They feature a rugged and minimalistic design equipped with cutting-edge technologies. Specialty cameras are often incorporated into the design for precise spectral imaging and instant transfer of the images to onboard computers.

Some of the factors that have driven the rapid innovation in the Earth and space exploration industry include advancements in sensor technology to the availability of low-cost, off-the-shelf electronics. Rapid improvements in camera systems have also allowed companies to deploy compact-size and powerful cameras to space.

Similarly, research centers and learning institutions play a key role in preparing the next generations of space exploration systems and expert professionals. Today, several universities have introduced dedicated courses on space exploration. Here, students are introduced to several space theories and practical lessons, e.g., how to use satellite cameras and control systems to carry out different missions.

Satellite cameras and their uses

Some of the significant components of a satellite are a power supply, antenna, onboard computer, solar cells, magnetometer, and trans-receiver. All these elements are designed to work together to achieve the desired outcomes.

Depending on the exploration mission, a satellite is often designed to support additional devices (payloads), e.g., cameras. The design and technical aspects of a satellite camera system also vary based on their unique uses.

Satellites used for Earth and space exploration rely on cameras with high-end precision to carry out their assigned duties. The choice of a camera to use depends on several factors. These include the size of the satellite, the weight of the camera, and the strength of their technical capabilities.

Here are some of the common uses of satellite cameras:

Remote sensing – they capture images and send them back to Earth.

– they capture images and send them back to Earth. Moon exploration – Some satellite cameras are used for advanced spatial missions and concept demonstration.

– Some satellite cameras are used for advanced spatial missions and concept demonstration. Research purposes– these include those sent to measure ozone-layer distribution in the stratosphere or to check electrons density in the ionosphere.

How does a satellite camera work?

Cameras used in SmallSats and their larger counterparts use the same working principle to complete their missions. A satellite camera works just like aerospace cameras, i.e., it captures any object in a range of electromagnet waves.

The camera is equipped with high-end sensors that register any signals reflected or emitted by the Earth objects or the surrounding area. These images are available in hyperspectral, multispectral, and panchromatic forms. Examples of such images include the filtered and processed images displayed on Google Maps.

Choosing a satellite camera for your needs

When choosing a satellite camera for Earth and space exploration, you need to consider the sizing specifications of both the camera and the satellite. Technical factors such as the operation temperature, satellite camera field of view, and data transmission speed are also critical.

With the further development of space exploration technology, science and business organizations are getting more access to the data needed to improve life on Earth and solve the existing problems. Many things we weren’t even considering as possible are the reality now, and it’s pretty exciting to observe the process of going forward. Satellite cameras add to this process and move the horizon further for us to explore the unknown.

This content is brought to you by Rachel Turner.

