QR Barcodes Explained and How They Are Used

Quick Response Codes, 2D scannable codes were first created in 1994 by a company called Denso Wave Incorporated a Toyota subsidiary, headed by a gentleman by the name of Masahiro Hara. The purpose of creating them was to be able to store more information onto barcodes. With linear UPC and EAN being one dimensional they are only able to have information coded in one direction, whereas with QR barcodes being two dimensional they are able to code information horizontally as well as vertically. The information stored can be read ten times faster than linear barcodes as well as in many different directions this is also due to the shape being a square which is an easily distinguishable shape. They were first used in the automation industry but today they are being used in thousands of different ways by many business sectors. Let us look at a few below and if you decide to purchase for your own business visit our website https://www.buybarcodes.co.za/buy-barcodes.html

These 2D barcodes can be scanned using smartphones making them very intriguing in the modern world of technology. They are being widely used for marketing purposes of all kinds. Marketing companies are creating adverts using them, some of them allowing people to scan the advert and it will directly link them through to download their app. This is great as people do not have to go search for the apps if interested, they just scan using their smartphones. Research has shown that iPhone users are number one in scanning these barcodes, especially when doing grocery shopping and using apps and products to compare pricing with other stores.

One use of these codes which we love is linking QR barcodes to a specific song or playlist and inserting the code into a greeting card, so that when the recipient receives the greeting card they can scan it, which will open in their Spotify app and automatically begin playing. This is a personal and touching way to convey a message across to a loved one. Spotify have also started using a QR like code that is able to be scanned to instantly share songs between friends, it works unbelievably fast, instantly you could say. Create your own Spotify code here

Spotify Barcodes

Have you heard about the museum in Poland that has started using Quick Response Codes on their paintings? They have done this in order to bring a story to each of their paintings, which is written by the painter themselves, merely scan the barcode on each painting and it directs you through to the information. The stories and secrets behind the paintings. How modern and fun is this? Something that was not able to be done 30 years ago.

You may have noticed that they are also often used in competitions that companies may be running. This makes it different from your generic competitions as well as links people directly through to the web-based page where they can fill in their details and enter the competition electronically.

Thinking of having business cards printed and looking for a unique touch to add to them, why not use barcodes? Remember, when potential clients scan the image on your business card it will directly link them through to your website which will encourage them to engage and read through your information and the services that you offer instead of chucking the card into a draw to be forgotten about. We always need to be thinking of eye-catching, unique ideas of how to market and grow our companies. If you do not yet have a website how about using barcodes to link to your Facebook page or LinkedIn account? This can be just as effective.

Do you have a restaurant? Link your menu to 2D barcodes, people these days do not have the time or energy to be searching online for menus, the convenience of merely using their smartphone to scan a code and instantly have a menu available to them is essentially what they are looking for. This also saves the business money as there will no longer be a need to print out thousands of physical color menu flyers as you can market your menu with your barcodes on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, on the front windows of your restaurant, etc.

Have you flown somewhere recently? If yes, then you would have noticed that your airline ticket has a barcode on as well, this is convenient as well when you use a virtual ticket on your smartphone, the code is scanned at check-in, eliminating the need for the staff to have to manually enter in ID numbers of the passenger as all your information will have been pre-loaded onto the unique QR barcodes. The same goes for concert and event tickets, each ticket will have unique barcodes on it, once scanned it shows you are in attendance. This also allows the organizers to keep a very accurate tally of the number of people that were at the event.

And we save one of the best for last, Tesco in Korea has adapted an online shopping experience in that commuters in subways are able to shop while waiting for their trains to arrive they can purchase goods by scanning product QR barcodes displayed. We love this idea; it saves people so much time by not having to idly sit and wait to travel home.

We are very passionate about barcodes and we love discussing uses for them, and how you can incorporate them into your business to create a more modern interface for your customers. We can set up and create your own unique one for you to use in any way that you require. Contact us and share your ideas and let us see what we can do.

