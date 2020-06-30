SharePoint, Azure and Office 365 For Cloud Adoption

—

Technology changes so many things, and it has resulted in changing many of the commonly used application and software bundles. The world is adopting cloud technology at a much more rapid rate than ever before. Microsoft has introduced solutions and services that use cloud technology. It calls its cloud solutions Azure. Azure is what supports Microsoft’s most important offering, namely the Office 365 productivity suite that includes SharePoint. These solutions have changed the way business is done with tools that are empowering businesses around the globe and have resulted in a global transformation of operations.

How are Microsoft Cloud Technologies Causing Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is typically a buzzword in the IT industry that has started from Microsoft. It involves redefining ways in which data, people, systems, and processes come together for creating value for customers and giving businesses a competitive advantage. There are 4 core areas in which digital transformation impacts. These are workplaces, applications, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

When we talk about workplaces, we are referring to tools that are commonly used in offices such as the Windows operating system, Office 365 productivity suite, EMS, and so on.

Applications refer to solutions for taking care of different workloads. One of the best examples is Dynamics 365.

Infrastructure refers to the scalability of cloud resources. This could involve running resource-intensive applications such as Red Hat on Azure.

AI is the maximum utilization of available data in smart ways to make use of the unique capabilities of machine learning and other techniques.

Let us discuss in detail some of the important components of cloud solutions offered by Microsoft.

What is SharePoint Online?

SharePoint Online is a software as a service (SaaS) offering of the SharePoint that was available as a part of the Office suite. When you opt for a SharePoint migration to the cloud services, you can benefit from SharePoint Hub Sites. This is a solution for businesses to associate sites logically and nominate one of them to simplify navigation. This solution has been introduced to provide a common theme and make navigation easier. Also, sites added in this manner are very flexible.

What is Office 365?

Office 365 is an integrated productivity suite that includes a range of applications and services that are bundled together and are often closely integrated to function with each other. All the applications and services are delivered as SaaS offerings based on Azure. When you opt for Office 365 migration from an on-premises solution, you get direct service from Microsoft and will not have to worry about maintenance, infrastructure, updates, and security. One of the most important components of Office 365 is Microsoft Teams. It is one-of-the most preferred clients trusted by organizations around the globe for conducting online calls, meetings, and video conferences.

What is Azure?

Azure is the overarching cloud service on which almost all of Microsoft Online services work. This includes SharePoint Online and Office 365 which we discussed earlier. One of the important components that are gaining popularity is the Azure WVD i.e. Windows Virtual Desktop Azure virtualization solution. It is a managed service that comes with pre-installed Windows Operating Systems. It is the only solution that comes with multi-session Windows 10 that helps businesses optimize their resource consumption. Additionally, the system is optimized for Office 365 ProPlus. Some of the other notable features of Azure are the AI solution, DevOps services, and the internet of things (IoT).

Cloud Solutions Adoption Support

