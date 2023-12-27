Video Games, Mental Health, and Addiction – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

—

Video games have been at the top in popularity of different kinds of entertaining activities and occupations in the last few years. One can play them on a PC and various types of mobile phones. A person can play it whenever he wishes to have fun with it. On the other hand, some people believe, too much game results in mental disturbance. This article seeks to examine the implications of video games for psychological wellness and assess the magnitude of these effects.

The positive effect of video games

Many such studies exist to understand how the game affects an individual psychologically. Lastly, let’s examine the positive and negative sides associated with those who spend long hours sitting at the computers watching a new computer-generated universe.

On this matter, video games are not just for entertainment, and it supports mental health. Numerous studies indicate that different types of games can enhance specific aspects of mental functioning, e.g., attention, memory, or problem-solving skills. However, there are multiple reasons why it is good for our brains:

1. Improving attention and reaction

Quick thinking is a must for many modern games, which often demand swift responses to new conditions. This improves one’s mindfulness of the changing environment as well as reaction to the surroundings. One of these is a shooter game that makes the player react rapidly to the rivals’ moves and this might be beneficial in actual life.

2. Memory development

Memorizing maps, mazes and other bits of information is crucial in some games. This enhances memory and memory span. Some of these games are also puzzle games that involve the mental application of memory to solve complex problems.

3. Stress reduction

Such games may help fight stress or even anxiety. They are also able to take their minds off problems and rest using games. Playing FIFA can boost mood and energy levels as well, especially with fut coins that can improve your gaming account and help succeed in competitions.

4. Improving problem solving

In several cases, players have to complete some intricate puzzles or solve difficult issues. It enhances creativity and problem-solving in authentic situations.

Puzzle games are another example where an individual may have to think critically to overcome a challenging circumstance and thus learn how to deal with similar situations in their daily lives.

5. Improving social skills

Most games involve interaction between the participant and the other participants. It enhances social skill-communication , work/group learning, and leadership development.\ For instance, in multiplayer games, the player must work with another player to boost their social skills.

Why do you have to be cautious?

However, it is worth noting that video games can have positive as well as negative impacts on a person’s mental health status. Some reasons as to why games can affect one’s brain.

1. Negative influence on behavior

According to some research, exposure to violent video games may affect the aggressive responses of gamers. Such actions can provoke players’ aggression and further result in conflicts and physical violence.

2. Danger to vision

Prolonged viewing at the computer or television screens may weaken sight. Individuals also include players taking into account that they are playing in darkness or under low lights and are likely to suffer eye fatigue and headache.

3. Sleep deterioration

Playing games can affect one’s sleep quality. Players who are playing past their bedtime may also have problems sleeping through their daylight hours or feeling tired during such times. Such actions may trigger poor mental health, fatigue, and low energy levels.

4. Lack of physical activity

Playing games may lead to inactivity, obesity, and other health-related issues. The ones that play too much can even get bored with sports and any other form of exercise because they have spent their time playing.

Hidden dangers

Such issues may include depression, decreased academic performance, and impaired relationships with friends. Some players get engrossed in the game to the point where they play for the sake of playing neglecting other tasks like schoolwork and work.

The possibility of evading everyday life, which allows diving into a virtually created universe, makes up one of the basic reasons behind game dependencies. They feel empowered and become able to dictate what transpires in the game. This could explain why they continue playing continuously just to maintain this sense of control and escape from reality.

Furthermore, certain aspects of video games such as violence might affect the behavior of players. Violence and conflicts occur as children start imitating the aggressive behavior they have seen in games that players copy to them.

Hence, to avoid becoming dependent on video games, try to keep the playtime minimal. Moreover, it needs to be ensured that games are not the solution one can use to escape the world and address its problems.

It is critical to prioritize your psychological wellness when gaming

Whatever your feelings about video games may be, it is critical to prioritize mental health in all facets of life, encompassing video games. As such, pay attention to your emotions before, in the process, and after engaging in video game play. Taking pauses from video games, working out, or going out, spending time with friends and relatives, and using other self-caring techniques are also crucial.

