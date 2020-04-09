Web Directories in 2020 – Are They Still Worth It?

—

Web Directories and Search Engine History

In the earliest days of the Internet, Google did not exist. It may be hard to imagine how users found what they were looking for. With no search engines and the emergence of more and more websites, users had to remember domain names. This was difficult, to say the least.

Yahoo! recognized the opportunity to step in and solve this problem. They developed the web directory to house what they deemed were the very best websites. In other words, you only had to remember Yahoo! in order to find your way to all the other sites. To make this profitable, Yahoo! then sold space on the directory to advertisers. They’d also boost your results in return for a premium.

Once the list of websites became too long and it was no longer clear which sites were solid and which were simply paying to be noticed, the web directory lost popularity and the search engine emerged.

The way in which web directories operate and provide value has changed over the years. From directing users to sites alphabetically at first, they now generally function in either a General Capacity or a Local Capacity.

The question, for business owners, is this: are web directories still useful for SEO efforts in today’s market?

Is the Web Directory of 2020 Still Useful?

The answer is yes, but with a few caveats:

1. Do Your Homework

Many directories have been rendered obsolete by search engines. It is easy to find lists of the “best directories” online, but it’s difficult to know which lists are trustworthy.

Avoid directories that instantly approve listings. This is a strong signal that they will contain spam and scam links. Worthwhile directories employ editors who review applications carefully. Credibility is what you want to portray to your customers. To help you do this, a directory must function as a legitimate resource.

2. Look for a Directory that Actively Markets to the End-User

When a directory is a legitimate resource, end users will likely be motivated to conduct their searches there. Users are looking for a trusted source of information and once they find it, they are likely to develop name recognition and brand loyalty.

Trusted web directories provide value to the end-user and are not simply interested in generating funds from advertising. Look for a directory that provides value above and beyond SEO. An example of this value is the presence of articles with well-sourced content.

Take local directories, for example. Today, your customers use search engines – even for local services. However, many of those customers end up transported to a local web directory. These directories have the means to drive traffic and therefore are successful at driving search rankings for those local customers.

3. Ensure Your Information is Accurate and Up-to-Date

Web directories that contain information about businesses can be a powerful tool. However, many directories contain outdated and inaccurate information. Customers can easily become frustrated if they are unable to reach you. This dramatically increases the likelihood that they end up on a competitor’s accurate and up-to-date listing.

Web Directories Worthy of Your Marketing Efforts in 2020

There are, in fact, web directories that can help your website or your business in today’s environment. We created an alphabetized list of some of the best directories here and separated them into two groups — local business directories and general web directories.

Local Directories

If you are a locally run business and have a physical address, using this free service from Bing Places for Business makes sense.

Although Bing is not the most popular search engine by a long shot, Bing is the default engine for Microsoft Internet Explorer. Because Microsoft still dominates the market, Bing’s ability to reach those PC users is significant.

DirJournal

DirJournal began as a general web directory in 2007 and is now focused on the local search. While lesser known than the other local directories on this list, DirJournal’s informative content, how-to guides and various online resources within a network of blogs set this directory apart by providing value to the user. The directory’s organized layout makes it easy to navigate.

Google My Business

Partnering with the world’s largest search engine is a basic requirement of your online marketing strategy. Using Google My Business is also a must if local customers are important to your business.

With an optimized Google My Business listing, your business is displayed not only in Google’s usual search results, but also in the results for Google Maps. For example, if a customer is searching another business in your area like a bank or a restaurant, your business can also appear.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages is the oldest name on this entire list. The originator of the local directory concept, Yellow Pages began as a printed local business phone directory and is now utilizing the power of its trusted brand as an online web directory.

Although free, Yellow Pages will persistently hassle you to upgrade with advertising options. Hang in there, because it might just be worth it – they know how to convert business. Yellow Pages drives traffic with coupons and regular blog posts.

When users visit YP.com, they’re looking to hire. Of the 60 million consumers that visit YP.com every month, 91 percent contact a business – and most within 24 hours.

Yelp

Yelp reigns supreme when it comes to review sites for local businesses.

As of December 2019, Yelp posted more than 205 million reviews. The customer reviews are a powerful element of Yelp, and of course you want positive reviews. However, the most powerful part of being listed on Yelp is enabling customers to find your business.

General Directories

Aviva Directory

Established in 2005, Aviva has adapted and improved its directory to maintain relevance as technology and the way we use the Internet continue to change. Selective editing and organization by geography and category make the directory both user and family friendly.

Best of the Web (BOTW)

Best of the Web (BOTW) claims to be the original web directory and has broadened its services significantly since it began in 1994. Used by hundreds of thousands of business owners, BOTW sets itself apart from other general directories with its editorial review process for all submissions. It also features a separate blog directory. Users seeking blog content are easily diverted from those seeking business solutions.

Jasmine Directory

Jasmine is one of Google’s top picks. Editors for this directory are selective and ensure it contains no spam. Some sites are even marked as hand-picked by editors.

Wondering how this benefits you if you’re not the hand-picked site? By adding credibility to the hand-picked site, the entire directory becomes more credible. As a result, your business listing will receive more exposure.

Jayde

By providing both a business-to-business directory and a business search engine, Jayde allows users to search by company, service or product. The simple layout of the directory enables easy navigation for users.

Conclusion

Listing your business with a web directory in this age of SEO ultimately depends on the following:

Will listing with this directory increase the chances of customers engaging with your business?

Even better, will listing with this directory establish or deepen brand loyalty for your business?

Are you committed to monitoring and maintaining your listing for accuracy and relevance?

If you can answer yes to these questions, a listing with a reputable web directory might just be a very valuable tool for your business.

This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.

Photo: Shutterstock