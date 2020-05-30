How Celebrities Can Use Their Platform To Inspire Students

Students are experiencing one of the biggest life changes due to COVID-19 with the education process being completely flipped on its head resulting in online courses. With so many distractions that come from kids being at home, inspiration needs to be constant and come from a variety of sources. Parents and teachers have been doing their parts, but another place where motivation can be found are the otherwise distracting mediums that are TV and social media. Celebrities’ platforms and large reaches can be, and often are, used for good, and in today’s drastically changed society, that good can be through student inspiration. Here are some ways the stars kids look up to can use their influence to help those kids stay motivated to learn and live positive lives in a time filled with negativity.

Share Their Own Educational Triumphs

Many athletes and musicians found their paths to success early in life and forwent furthering education to pursue their respective crafts. The polarizing Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has four sons who he wants to be highly educated. Practicing what he preaches has always been something “The Diesel” does, and he successfully pursued a doctorate degree in education from Barry University in Miami to pave the way for his kids and all the kids who look up to him. More recently (May 22), rapper Quavo announced to his fans on social media that he got his high school diploma and is looking into college. Quavo is 29-years old and known for helping out youngsters and encouraging them. Now he is very proud to say he is able to lead by example for students struggling to graduate.

Share the Tools Education Has Given Them

Classrooms are also places where life skills like effective leadership are discovered and polished, so encouraging students who don’t have the peer interaction and aforementioned classrooms to continue to self-educate on being leaders, helping others, and things of the like will have a positive spiral effect on both the skills mentioned, and the importance of the education that may be harder to pay attention to due to the newness of a digital classroom.

Simply Educate

Whether digital or physical, textbooks don’t always have all the answers for life’s problems. Many stars use their social media platforms to educate and inspire their fans on social issues. With the trauma caused to many youngsters due to the uncertainly caused by COVID-19, some celebrities are using their platform to speak out on the difficult issues of mental health. Earlier this year, Demi Lovato took to social media to share her struggles with bipolar disorder, bulimia, and addiction in an attempt to let her young fans know that it’s okay, and necessary to talk about these things, and that resources are there help them, even when stuck at home and looking for help online. Chris Evans, known to many youngsters as Captain America, also used his platform to educate on his social anxiety and let those who look up to him know that it’s okay to not want to be around people all the time, even if most of your peers like to be in groups.

“Stick to Music/Acting/Sports”

When folks disagree with celebrities, they often go to the “Stick to What You Do,” defense, but in reality, what they do is influence and become successful role models for youngsters. Being a role model who promotes well-being, education, and leadership is more important than any film, song, or dunk, and being in the spotlight can result in an easier path than most have for promoting good.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is very politically outspoken, and when someone attacked him on social media saying, “Another successful musician instantly becomes a political expert” a couple of years ago, his response was perfect and promoted courage, leadership, and all-around coolness. “One does not have to be an honors grad in political science from Harvard University to recognize [injustice],” Morello wrote, “but, well, I happen to be an honors grad in political science from Harvard University, so I can confirm that for you.” It’s a bit sassy, but makes boldness and education seem pretty darn awesome!

Photo credit: Shutterstock