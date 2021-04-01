Do you know winter is among the harshest seasons for many homeowners in America? With the onset of the cold winter nights the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system serves as the most important equipment in your home. And so, if it operates incorrectly, it means there will be high energy bills every month and less convenience for the homeowners. Besides, If you are not prepared for the extra costs, there may be a drastic fluctuation in your monthly budget.

Producing hot water and heating your home are the biggest energy costs for any homeowner. Therefore, you can make sure your home heating bills continue to be logical by supporting and keeping your HVAC apparatus running appropriately. How do you ensure your system is working well and prepared for the risks coming with the winter season? This guide will enlighten you on the maintenance tips to prepare your HVAC for winter.

Scan and Re-Program Your Thermostat

Ensure your thermostat is functional before the winter season. Check each thermostat in your home and confirm whether the system starts upon setting them at a particular temperature. And if they do not switch on, you can plan for a repair appointment as soon as possible. Programmable ones are greater for maintaining a comfortable residence as you save on energy. They enable you to adjust the temperatures as required at different times. HVAC experts always suggest temperatures around sixty-eight degrees when you are at home. This is for exceptional energy efficiency. However, if there isn’t anyone at home, you can keep the temperatures around sixty-five degrees.

Clear the Air vents

Changing the positions of your furniture can alter your residence’s heating system. This can be by barring the air vents your HVAC system utilizes in transmitting warm air in every room in your home. Before the winters, you can go into each room and identify the locale of all the vents and ensure they are unblocked and clear. If your furniture obstructs the way, you may have to remove it before you begin using the heating system. When warm air hits your furniture, it may dry out and hence it will not be durable. Moreover, it may prevent your home from getting warm fast and this increases the energy bills each month. Vacuum any dirt and dust you notice using a brush attachment or clean with a damp cloth. This keeps the indoor air quality high all through the winters.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Replace the HVAC System if Necessary

Occasionally, the most significant part of the maintenance is understanding when you need to replace the system. Remember, even if it is well maintained, a time will come and you will have to reinstate it completely. When the HVAC system is obsolete enough, its effectiveness and efficiency can be influenced negatively. Therefore you need to upgrade. You may even find out that the cost of installing a new one is less than the constant cost of maintaining the older one. Always remember to take advantage of modern technology. If you need transparent pricing for Phoenix HVAC and plumbing services, then American Home Water & Air (AHWA) will sort you out.

Schedule a Professional Maintenance Service

Do you know even the most lightly used and well-maintained HVAC systems experience tear and wear? This can lead to a sudden increase in energy bills and also cause severe repair problems. The fall and spring are the perfect times of the year to plan for professional maintenance. You can have a professional heating and air mechanic scrutinize the device. This will allow you to be at peace knowing the HVAC is ready for the challenges accompanying the winter season. It is vital to identify the probable problems before they inflict uncomfortable and costly breakdowns. This is the best way to save money and time on your heating and air costs.

Check and Change the Filters

Consider checking and replacing your HVAC filters regularly before the initial freeze. This will help you prevent unnecessary stresses on the entire equipment. The filters do get clogged with debris and lint in case you have pets around. The clogging up can then lead to your furnace working so hard to pull air through and thus more energy use. At times having an unchanged filter is enough to prompt a furnace break down. If you have pets consider changing the filters once in one to three months. You can also do a general replacement at least every 6 months.

Cover the Condenser

During the winter, rodents, and pests like residing in the condenser unit. This is because it keeps them warm when there is freezing air outside and it also shelters them. However, to prevent these infestations, you need to cover the unit tightly after cleaning it thoroughly. Blast away debris and dirt using a spray novel connected to your hose and then let it dry properly. Ensure you do not cover the unit with vinyl or plastic waterproof covers since they always retain moisture. This causes rust and corrosion. You can opt for a plywood cover instead. Inspect the cover regularly to confirm if everything is intact and if you realize it is loosening up then fix it.

Install Extra Insulation

Make sure your home is well insulated, particularly your attic room. This will help you retain the warm air in your house during the winters. When your residence is poorly insulated, it implies there is more hot air that is going to escape. This makes the HVAC work more overwhelmingly to continuously keep your house warmer. Ensure your attic has adequate insulation as the winter months approach.

Wrap Up

If you want to have a safer winter then consider proper maintenance of the HVAC system. You can take some time as the season changes to inspect the appliance. Make sure everything is functioning correctly. This will increase the lifespan of the system and also lower the energy bills. Hopefully, these tips will help you.

—

This content provided by site supporter M Rafiq.

Photo credit: Shutterstock