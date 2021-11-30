Associates Home Loans Shares 6 Ways To Get Out Of Debt

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Getting out of debt can seem like an insurmountable task, and it’s possible you don’t even know where to begin. There are many ways to get out of debt, and the right one is based on your own personal financial situation.

Find a method that works for you and use these steps as a guideline:

1. Start a savings account, and put in a set amount of money each month

By saving a set amount of money each month, you are actively working toward your goal every day to get yourself out of debt.

Use your savings account as an incentive to not spend any more than the allotted amount.

Make sure that this savings is away from your bank in case something happens and you need immediate access to it.

2. Track your spending with an app like Mint or use the envelope system

Use a tracking method to see where your money is going.

You may be surprised by how much you’re spending on something totally unnecessary, and this can help you decide how to better allocate your funds.

If you use an app, you’ll also be made aware of unused subscriptions or stores you’ve given your information to, allowing you to delete them.

3. Make a list of all your debts, from smallest to largest

Make a list of all your debts and how much you owe on each one.

This list will help you see exactly what you need to pay off in order to get out of debt, and every month when you make a payment, cross it off the list.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This will give you a sense of accomplishment as well as motivation for working toward your goal.

4. Create a plan for paying off debt

This could be based on which debt has the highest interest rate, or on how much you owe.

Decide what your priority will be when it comes to getting out of debt.

If you have two loans with different interest rates, it’s important to pay off the one with the higher interest rate first.

When creating your debt payout plan, consider whether you can afford to put a certain amount towards all of your debts, or if that’s going to be too overwhelming.

If that’s the case, pay off the smaller debt first and work your way up from there.

Also, make sure that you’re still paying the minimum payments for all your other debts.

5. Find out whether you qualify for any programs that can help people pay off their debt

There are many organizations out there that can help you get out of debt if you qualify.

Some programs will work with your creditors to lower your monthly payments, and some will pay off a certain amount of debt for you each month or year.

Other programs will help you find ways to increase your income so that you can afford the extra payments needed on top of your minimums.

6. Lower your monthly payments by consolidating debt into one loan

Instead of having multiple loans, consolidate all your debt into one.

There are even bad credit loans available for those who don’t qualify for traditional loans.

This will help you pay off your debt faster, and it can save you money in interest fees if you need to consolidate high-interest credit cards.

With consolidated loans, you only have to make one monthly payment.

Conclusion

Use these tips to get out of debt and make a plan for your future: save, track expenses, prioritize which debts you’ll pay off first, and see what programs can help.

Remember that getting out of debt is possible if you put in the effort; it won’t happen overnight but it will happen!

—

This content is brought to you by Amanda Maladay.

Shutterstock