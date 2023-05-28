How Not To Go Broke When Grocery Bills Are Soaring

—

There was a significant increase in the inflation rate last year, and one of the product categories that has been affected the most is groceries. According to the PissedConsumer inflation survey , 60.2% of respondents believe that grocery costs have the highest increase compared to other product categories.

Besides the impact of inflation, customers are also experiencing shrinkflation, whereby the size of products has become smaller while prices have stayed the same or risen. This has resulted in increased grocery costs for consumers.

How to Save Money on Groceries

Below are six tips on how to save on groceries amid the rising prices.

Plan your meals

One of the most crucial steps to reduce grocery bills is to plan your meals carefully. It helps you determine the foods you will be making and what you need to buy. As such, it reduces food wastage.

Planning your meals can not only help to reduce grocery bills but also minimize eating out, which can be quite expensive. Instead, plan your weekly menu to include your favorite food and strategically have eat-outs within your budget.

When planning your meals, decide on the number of meals you will have each day to reduce grocery bills. If you are on a tight budget and struggling with the grocery bills increase, consider batching. Not only does it save time and energy on food preparation and cooking, but it can also help to reduce your grocery costs. However, ensure proper storage of the food to prevent it from spoiling.

Create a budget

To reduce grocery bills, determine how much you are willing to spend towards your grocery shopping based on your monthly income and other expenses. Then, taking into account your weekly menu, write down all the essential ingredients you need for your meals. Check grocery costs for your dishes to estimate your average grocery bill for the upcoming shopping cycle.

Buy from grocery stores with the lowest prices

According to the inflation survey, some grocery stores sell at lower prices than others. Survey respondents who want to save on groceries highlighted Walmart, Dollar General, and Aldi as some of the stores with affordable prices. Conversely, Whole Foods Market and Publix were highlighted as having not so customer-friendly pricing. Additionally, buying at discount stores can also reduce grocery bills.

Compare prices

When you wonder how to save money on groceries, you can compare grocery prices at different stores in your area before making your purchase. There are a variety of price comparison apps and websites that you can use.

To save on groceries, aside from prices, check product selection and whether the grocery stores stock your favorite goods and brands. Consider their location, parking availability, store traffic, and whether they offer delivery services.

It is also important that you check the reputation of the store. Read consumer reviews on customer forums and review websites such as PissedConsumer.com . Online reviews can give you a general overview of whether a grocery store is reliable and point out the common issues customers encounter with particular stores.

Buy seasonal produce

Generally, seasonal produce tends to be cheaper than out-of-season produce. This is because supply is abundant in the market, which translates to lower grocery costs. Furthermore, seasonal produce is fresher and more nutrient dense.

Go for cheaper food options

Meat is more expensive than vegetables, legumes, and fruits. Therefore, you can consider making most of your meals vegetarian or substituting meat with tofu or tempeh to reduce grocery bills significantly.

Look out for sales and coupons

Before you go shopping, check online and in your local newspapers for any upcoming or ongoing sales or coupons for a nearby grocery store. Read the terms and conditions to get details and figure out how to save on groceries.

Whenever possible, combine coupons and sales to reduce grocery bills. However, avoid buying items you do not need, even if they are on sale or are eligible for coupon discounts.

Buy in bulk

Buying bulk reduces your per-unit cost. For example, you may find that a 10-pound bag of rice is cheaper by the price of one or two pounds. You can save on groceries by purchasing in bulk because it also lowers logistical costs due to reducing the number of trips to the grocery shop. You can particularly take advantage of sales to stockpile.

With the increased impact of inflation, grocery bills inevitably increase. However, there are various ways you can save on groceries. These strategies include planning your meals, creating a budget and sticking with it, buying from cheaper grocery stores, and others. Identify strategies that can work for you and incorporate them to beat inflation and rising grocery costs.

