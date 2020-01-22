Want to Save Money on Your Shopping?

—

If you’re a regular shopper, the chances are that you’ve most likely tried many shops and stores searching for the best deals for your budget. But if by now, you still haven’t tried America’s biggest retail store, then you have no idea what you’ve been missing out on. Don’t believe that? Ask any frequent Walmart shopper, and they will tell you there is no better place to shop for your groceries and other items if you’re a budget shopper. Although, the major reason many shoppers choose Walmart is because of its rollback bonuses, and everyday low prices, but beyond these exciting offers, are several other benefits and deals too. However, while some of these offers are always hanging by a thread inside the store, some are stylishly hidden, which means that only those shoppers who are acquainted with the details are able to advantage of them. But not to worry though, even if you’re not a frequent Walmart shopper, you can always check on www.rabato.com for Walmart’s latest weekly ads, info, and other exciting offers. That said, here are some of the best tricks to help you cut costs and save on your next Walmart purchase.

Save on purchase

If you’re looking to save some bucks on your shopping, then Walmart is, indeed, the right place for you. With several offers to catch up on, Walmart presents its customers with a plethora of opportunities to not only enjoy the best deals out there but also save on their purchases. And one of the best around is the “catch the savings” offer. With this offer, when you purchase an item from any of Walmart’s stores and within a period of seven days, you find a competitor advertising the same product for lesser the price you got it for, Walmart will happily refund you a cash equivalent of the price difference, mostly through an e-gift card.

Specials at Murphy

When it’s Walmart, trust me, it’s always special! Such is their collaborative deal with Murphy USA – a leading gas station in the U.S. This special collaboration allows Walmart’s most frequent customers to enjoy the best of discounts on gas purchases at Murphy USA. But that’s not even all. Whenever Murphy USA is running any of their specials at any time of the year, they give special attention to anyone paying with a Walmart Gift Card or credit card. What better way is there to save on gas purchases than this?

You can request a price match

This is one of those enticing offers that is somewhat hidden from those one-time Walmart shoppers, albeit not really hidden from regular customers. But not to worry; this is how it works. Whenever you plan on visiting any of Walmart’s stores to make a purchase, always look up the prices of the items you intend buying on different competitors’ sites. If you’re lucky to find the products for less the price Walmart is offering it, be sure to let the cashier know about this price difference, and immediately, you’ll be offered a price match. And in case you’re wondering which stores are considered competitions by Walmart, they include Amazon, Walgreens, and even Jet.Com.

You can always catch a price adjustment

Many times, most shoppers don’t really take advantage of this special package because, as humans, once we make a purchase, we seldom go back to check any further details about the product. But if you’re looking to start saving money on your purchases at Walmart, then you really don’t want to be like most shoppers. After purchasing your item from Walmart, always be on the lookout for price drops, provided the item you bought on the list of returnables. Now once you notice the price drop, all you need to do is contact their customer care service to inform them about the price difference and request a price adjustment.

Walmart accepts manufacturer coupons

Unlike what you experience in other retail stores, Walmart is always happy to accept your product manufacturer’s coupons when you bring them. It is a widespread knowledge that some name brands often offer consumers some exciting coupon deals, such as money off, special discounts, and the buy two, get-one-free deals. However, before you can enjoy the benefits of these coupons, you need to ensure that the coupons come with a valid remit address, barcode, and expiry date.

Save some bucks with Catalinas

Ever heard of Catalinas before? Well, if you haven’t, now you will. Catalinas are coupons printed at the register and handed to customers along with their receipts. They are usually given for a future shopping trip. Now when you bring these Catalinas to a Walmart store, you can be sure of saving yourself some few bucks, provided the slips have “manufacturer coupon” written on them. Furthermore, Walmart is so true to their policies that even when a shopper presents Catalinas from a competitor’s store, they’re still happy to receive, accept, and redeem them.

Bottom Line

While we’ve shared with you some top tips to enjoy some of the best deals on Walmart, it is important to note that these few tips might not be all you need to enjoy all that Walmart has to offer fully. In order to stay frequently updated with the latest tips and offers, it is recommended that you constantly check Rabato.com.

