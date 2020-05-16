10 of the Best Sea Kayaking Spots in the World

—

Sea kayaking gives you the chance to explore some of the world’s most dramatic and breath-taking landscapes from the water. Sea kayaking not only allows you to see these landscapes, because kayaks are small, you can even go and explore in them. From caverns to waterfalls, sea kayaking offers you an array of different adventures. Whether you are new to the sport of sea kayaking or have spent a lot of your spare time on the water, there are some spots around the world that you don’t want to miss.

Some people may think sea kayaking is all white sand and golden beaches, but some of the world’s best sea kayaking can be found in glacial waters with mountainous views. We have also thrown in deserted tropical islands for good measure, because why wouldn’t you want to kayak to your very own Robinson Crusoe type island? Here we give you the run-down of the 10 best sea kayaking spots in the world.

New Zealand

New Zealand is the mecca of the kayaking world. There is something for everyone here and what makes it even better is the idea of falling in the water won’t make you shudder too much. One of the best things about New Zealand is that you could be on the north or Southern Island and still having an amazing day out. The North Island boasts the bay of islands which gives you over 150 islands to go and explore. If you head down south, you are met with sprawling landscapes that have to be seen to be believed. If you find a nice spot you particularly like the look of there is nothing stopping, you from getting out the kayak and setting up to have a coffee to eat.

Baja, Mexico

If you are a wildlife lover, then look no further than Baja Mexico. Baja gives you the opportunity to paddle with Grey whales whilst they are out on their annual migration between the months of January and April. You will be able to paddle into shallow bays where the whales come to socialize and give birth. Not only can you spend time with grey whales, if you paddle into the lagoons you can begin to make your way up estuaries ad into mangrove forests you may even be lucky to spot a dolphin or two.

Milos, Greece

The island of Milos is the most southwestern island of the Cyclades. It is a volcanic island that gives you amazing landscapes, caverns and caves that you can go and explore. This coupled with the crystal-clear warm waters make it an ideal sea kayaking spot. Regardless of your level, it will be worth booking onto a tour, as the operators can show you hidden gems you may otherwise miss, world of kayaks can give you recommendations on who to go with. If you do book with a tour operator, it will be worth checking the size of the group and the experience level, so you can get the best out of your trip.

Na Pali Coast, Hawaii

If warm waters are your thing, then look no further than Hawaii. This unbelievably beautiful coastline is perfect for beginners and advanced kayakers alike. Off the Island of Kwai, you can explore waterfalls, beautiful lagoons and lush valleys.

Cuba

Not only is Cuba the largest of the Caribbean islands, it is also the one with the most untouched and well-preserved reefs and marine ecosystem. With over 1700 miles of coastline you really are spoilt for choice as to where you go. You can either opt for the largest marine protected park, Zapata, or you could head north and tread the steps taken by Christopher Columbus. There are so many amazing sea kayaking locations that you will be spoilt for choice.

Vancouver Island, Canada

If Whale watching is your thing, Vancouver Island can offer you unparalleled access to some of the best whale watching on the planet. The Johnstone Strait is well regarded as the best place to see and kayak with Orcas, but not only that, if you chose to kayak here, you will be in awe of the ancient forests and mountains that surround this location. So, even if Orca’s don’t do it for you, the landscape will.

Bergen, Norway

If frigid cold waters don’t concern you, then the far-flung region of Bergen in Norway may be just what you are looking for. Bergen is Norway’s second city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that this location will be crammed full of tourists. You don’t have to go far to find your own piece of serenity in this landscape. The coastline offers you inlets and coves for you to explore, with the occasional fisherman’s house dotted around this rich and beautiful landscape.

Yasawa Group, Fiji

If you are new to sea kayaking and cold frigid waters don’t get you excited, the warm crystal-clear waters of Fiji might. The Yasawa Group is a collection of islands situated away from the main tourist spots. To really get the most of this collection of islands, it’ll be worth booking onto an organized tour, that way you can see all of the best coastlines and be able to go and explore some deserted beaches and hidden locations.

Galapagos, Ecuador

No list would be complete without mentioning the Galapagos. This group of islands is exceptionally remote and some of the best protected in the world. As they are so remote, there are an array of species that can only be found at this location, making it amazing viewing for wildlife buffs. Due to the protected nature of the islands, permits and tours are required before you start your adventure. Some locations are good for beginners, but others are not, so it will be worth telling the company you book with your experience level so you get the best experience possible.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

If you want a mixture of incredible landscapes and civilization, Ha Long Bay is the choice for you. A mix of tiny limestone islands that are dotted around this incredible bay and floating villages where you can disembark to meet the locals will leave you feeling refreshed and eager to explore more. The waters are warm and crystal clear with gentle currents, making it an ideal location for all levels. You don’t need to book a tour, you can simply rent a kayak and away you go, so even if you are pressed for time, you don’t have to miss this gem of South East Asia.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to sea kayaking locations there is something for everyone, be it wildlife, seclusion or finding your own deserted tropical islands. We have found the 10 best locations for you to embrace sea kayaking, regardless of your experience level, but if you are new to the sport, it will be worth booking with a tour operator to ensure your safety. Some locations you can only access with permits and with groups, so to avoid disappointment, make sure you book ahead to make sure everything is ready for when you arrive!

