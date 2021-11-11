Cancun Tourism Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels, Shopping and Catamarans Draw Visitors

—

Cancun recently surpassed a milestone after seeing a significant increase in tourism compared to pre-pandemic levels. This is welcome news for the thousands of businesses that depend on tourists to stay open. People from all over the world flock to Cancun for it’s turquoise beaches, energetic nightlife, and a wide selection of ocean activities.

Notably, crypto-informed travelers now have options to pay for exclusive and luxurious tours and accommodation with digital currency. Moana Cancun, for instance, is now accepting bitcoin, among other coins, for its high-end catamaran tours. However, there is a world of options to satisfy any tourist, from shopping to museums, and even hardcore water sports to raise the adrenaline.

Cancun Tourism Surges Past Pre-Pandemic Levels

Passengers seeking a break from more than a year of isolation filled the halls at Cancun’s International Airport this year. Since the official recognition of a worldwide pandemic in 2020, many have faced difficult times staying at home under self-imposed quarantine.

Finally, it was time for some fun in the sun as 1.66 million passengers went through the airport in September this year. This represents a 4.4% increase from 2019, and a significant increase from only 854,000 passengers during September 2020.

At this rate, the total number of airport passenger traffic could well exceed 2019 levels. Such a comeback would be great for the small businesses catering to tourists.

Paradise Without Restrictions

One of the reasons Mexico is so attractive to foreigners is its lack of Covid-19 restrictions and other safety measures. Particularly, Mexico never enforced a travel ban or mandatory quarantine for incoming tourists.

This was a conscious decision by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to avoid affecting the country’s tourism industry. Visitors to Cancun’s beaches in its state of Quintana Roo comprise 87% of the state’s total economic activity. This also includes Playa del Carmen and Tulum, home to some of Mexico’s most ancient Aztec ruins.

Additionally, in June one of the largest resorts in Cozumel, just south of Cancun, admitted the first cruise ship filled with visitors since the beginning of the pandemic. However, Cancun saw a surge in Covid-19 infections during the spring, partly due to lax restrictions and Easter week travels. At the time the city instituted harsher limits for restaurant and hotel capacity to help ease the surge, but has since returned to normal.

Ocean Activities and Mexican Culture Await Tourists in Cancun

Beachgoers can visit Playa Delfines for a relaxing time away from the most populated areas in Cancun. This beach features white sand and crystal clear water that offers a more natural feel away from busy hotels and traffic.

For those who want the complete shopping experience, there is La Isla Shopping Village, a sprawling tropical shopping center. The complex features a mixture of indoor and outdoor locales with more than 150 shops and restaurants to see. Still, some may want a more cultural and active experience, and for this, there is Xoximilco Cancun by Xcaret, a theme park where ‘the party is for everyone’.

Visitors board the famous ‘trajineras’, wooden boats decorated with neon lights and traditional Mexican designs, and glide across the river to various palapa huts. This is a great option for those who want to experience Mexican music and dance aboard a gently moving boat underneath the stars.

Luxury Catamaran Tour Accepting Crypto Payments

Many tourists visiting Cancun have their eyes set on Isla de Las Mujeres, a tropical island featuring luxury hotels and five-star dining, as well as the most pristine beaches. There are ferry services from the city to the island, but some may want to opt for a more intimate and exclusive way to get there.

A private catamaran charter in Cancun has been in big headlines recently. It’s drawing elite cryptocurrency enthusiasts to Mexico’s top tourism spot. The luxury boating brand has adopted Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto coins (accepting them for payment) and helping others interested learn how to use decentralized exchanges (DEX) to pay via the changing of crypto coins like SHIB, DOGE, and Solana.

Moana Cancun offers private catamaran charters to Isla de las Mujeres, one of the most iconic islands in Mexico. The trip through the Caribbean sea offers views of the bay as well as of the diverse marine life in the area.

With Cancun seeing higher levels of tourism and introducing new ways to pay for high-end excursions, there may be an exciting future ahead for Mexico’s favorite beach city.

