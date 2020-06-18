Commit a Crime in a Foreign Country?

—

This content is intended for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

Breaking the law in a foreign country may land you in jail even if you are unaware of the local regulations there. You may be a law-abiding citizen in Australia, but you must understand what is normal in your country could be illegal in another state. For example, do you know hugging and kissing are unlawful gestures in Saudi Arabia? Similarly, abusing the King of Thailand could land you in prison for a long time.

Once you commit a crime on foreign land, three things possibly will occur.

You will be sued according to the rules and regulations of the country you are in.

In case you come back to your homeland, you will be extradited to the foreign land for trial.

You may face trial in your home country.

That said, you can do a few things after the arrest that will improve your chances of release quickly. Today, we will precisely discuss those things.\

1. Inquire About Your Rights

The first thing you should ask your arresting officer is the reason for your arrest. Once you know that, inquire about your rights. Every country treats the offenders differently, so knowing your rights will assist you in making the best move.

2. Avoid Providing Excessive Information

If you do not know why you have been arrested, it is natural to try proving yourself innocent in talks. However, unless you have good knowledge of the crime you have committed, it is wise to keep quiet. It may implicate yourself more.

3. Get in Touch with Your Embassy

Although your embassy will not be able to help you in your release, they can definitely enlighten you about your rights, the general authorized processes, and provide you details of criminal lawyers Sydney. These precious details will pave the way toward your release.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Tell Your Lawyer Everything About the Incident

Select a lawyer from the list provided by your embassy and call them to discuss your case. Once they know everything about the incident, they will be able to advise you on the next course of action. It is wise not to speak to the police before you get a piece of advice from your lawyer.

5. Notify Your Family

Call any responsible member in your family and inform them about your arrest, your detention place, and the charges imposed against you. Also, tell them about the criminal lawyer you have hired. These things will help your family to keep a tab on the proceedings.

6. Do Not Sign Any Document

It is common around the world for tourists to be targeted by the corrupt police. The dishonest officer might persuade you to sign a document written in a language you do not know. It could be a confession document, giving the police grounds to prove you guilty in the court. Never sign a document typed in an unknown language. Always ask them a translated copy.

7. Never Share Details of Your Arrest With Other Jailbirds

During the time of distress, we are naturally inclined to share our burden and get some sympathy. However, I advise you to curb these thoughts and keep your case close to your chest. You do not know the prisoners, so you should not rely on their guidance. They could also be very close to the police to get some advantage; therefore they may pass them the sensitive information you share.

Every country has its own set of regulations; hence understanding the rules is the most powerful weapon to stay on the right side of the law. I recommend researching the laws in your destination country and compare them with the rules at your home. Indeed, you do not want to get arrested and spend the rest of your life in a foreign prison. However, if you do get arrested, unfortunately, you should hire a criminal lawyer as soon as possible. You may be able to get out of jail and travel back home in no time.

—

This content is brought to you by Anees Saddique.

Photo: Shutterstock