Energy-Efficient Home and Its Impact on Aging

—

The senior population in the U.S. is increasing. After the pandemic, many people opted to retire early. As a result, seniors started staying in their homes more often than before, thus creating much more expenses, particularly with energy bills. With so many seniors living on a fixed income, an increase in energy consumption, primarily due to early retirement, can chip away at their retirement funds. To combat this issue, making a home more energy efficient will help cut costs making retirement much more affordable. Here are some energy-efficient tips to help seniors save.

Get Solar Energy

One important way for seniors to save money is to convert to solar energy. There is no time like the present to make the switch because the federal government is offering a tax credit for those that want to make such a switch. From now until 2032, the Fed is offering a tax credit of 30 percent to help with installation costs for solar energy. Additionally, depending on where seniors live in the U.S., their state may offer rebates and additional savings options for installing solar panels.

Adding solar panels may increase property value and help seniors save on energy costs over the long term. But it depends on where they live in the U.S. and how long it will take to see a return on investment. On average, it could take between five and 15 years to recoup the initial investment in solar. But the savings on energy bills from net metering is almost immediate.

The net metering process is when a grid-tied solar system produces more energy than necessary for a home, and this excess energy returns to the grid. As a result, the local energy company provides credits to solar customers, helping to reduce their energy bill.

Replace Light Bulbs

Besides getting a solar energy system, seniors can save on energy by replacing traditional light bulbs with LED light bulbs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy , this can save up to $225 per year on energy costs. Choosing energy star LED light bulbs will also produce the most significant savings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Switch To Energy Star Appliances

In addition to switching to energy star light bulbs, seniors may want to consider switching to energy star appliances. Such appliances are tested by manufacturers and labeled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their ability to use less energy than traditional appliances. As a result, customers could save money on such appliances.

Numerous types of appliances have an energy star rating. Seniors don’t have to get all energy star appliances to save. However, having the ones they use most often converted to energy star can help reduce costs. For instance, switching to dishwashers, HVAC systems, water heaters, and refrigerators that have this label can help reduce energy costs significantly.

Improve the Home’s Insulation

In addition to converting to appliances that consume less energy, it is also a good idea for seniors to improve their home’s insulation. Improved insulation can help reduce air leaks and reliance on heating and air systems. In turn, less reliance on heating and air will help lower energy costs. Improved insulation, especially in places like the attic, basement, or crawl spaces, can help reduce energy costs by upwards of 15 percent, according to the EPA.

Install a Humidifier on an HVAC System

If you decide to switch to energy star appliances, particularly an HVAC system, it is ideal for installing a whole-house humidifier to control the humidity in the house. Moisture in the air can make a home feel cooler or warmer. For instance, moisture in the air in winter can help make seniors feel warmer and help reduce energy costs. In summer, reducing moisture in the air can help a home feel cooler, helping seniors rely less on cooling their houses with AC. Getting a humidifier as an add-on for an HVAC system can ultimately help with savings on energy costs.

In addition to improving indoor comfort levels, a humidifier can also help improve seniors’ health. Dry indoor air can cause respiratory issues. It can also increase the chances of illness from the common cold and flu. Keeping a humidifier in a range of 30 to 50 percent will keep comfortable indoor air quality and minimize the possibility of illness.

Replace Windows and Doors

Windows and doors are a huge loss of energy for a home. As doors open and close, energy is lost. Additionally, doors and windows may lose lots of energy naturally, especially if they aren’t well insulated. Replacing windows and doors with more energy-efficient ones can help reduce energy loss and reduce energy costs.

Doors made of fiberglass can offer the most significant protection against energy loss. Additionally, energy-efficient windows make the home less drafty and keep indoor temperatures comfortable. Also, energy-efficient windows with low E can block infrared light from the sun and help the home feel cooler in summer.

Reduce Water Consumption

Another costly bill can be a home’s water bill. Seniors can reduce water consumption in the house in several ways to help reduce this bill. Besides energy star appliances such as dishwashers that will use less water, installing energy-efficient toilets is also a good idea. Such toilets focus on removing waste and use less water to do so. As a result, water usage is reduced by 20 to 60 percent and could save upwards of $100 per year off the water bill.

Get Help From the Government

Even with the best efforts, there may be times when seniors will need help with bills during retirement. Many city, state, and federal assistance programs are providing help for seniors to keep their energy operational and affordable so they won’t have to lose energy due to the inability to pay the rising costs of utilities. Seniors needing help should consider contacting government agencies for help from these programs designed to make utilities affordable.

In Conclusion

As more seniors opt to retire early, they will have to rely on the resources in their homes more, thus driving up utility bills. Making the home more energy efficient can help reduce costs and stretch their dollars further during retirement.

—

This content is brought to you by Mel Childs

iStockPhoto