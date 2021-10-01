How to Help Your Aging Father with Memory Loss

—

If your dad forgets more than just where he kept his keys or what time his doctor’s appointment is, he might be suffering from memory loss due to dementia. Minor forgetfulness is common with age, but dementia is not a regular sign of aging.

It can be heartbreaking to accept that your parent has dementia. However, if you can spot the signs, you can help them through the process. Dementia cannot be self-diagnosed, even if the signs are evident, mainly because there are hundreds of types of dementia. To figure out what your father has, visit a professional for a diagnosis. Once established, here are some things you can do to make life simpler for your parent.

Help Him Move into a Memory-Care Home

Moving into a new place might not be ideal. However, places like dementia homes will allow your parent to age peacefully with professional help. If you help them find a family-oriented home with a high level of personalized care, you can rest assured that your parent is safe.

It can be tempting to keep your father with you. However, if you are busy with work and aren’t home most of the time, it can be problematic for a senior living with dementia. Staying in a specialized care resident with other elderly residents allows them to feel comfortable, stay busy, and take part in memory-based activities.

Communicate Before Taking a Step

Even if you feel that your father needs to instantly move into a care home, you should still discuss the matter with them. The conversation might be challenging, especially if your parent is unaware of their health conditions. However, it is a conversation you need to have.

Explain the situation to your dad and tell them why you feel this is the best option. Take his opinions into consideration before you sign any paperwork anywhere.

Establish a Dementia Care Plan

Before you help your dad move into a care home, creating a dementia care plan will allow the caregivers to help them and address any issues. The plan should include food preferences, mealtimes, medication lists, contact information, and detailed information about your father’s behaviors and habits.

A plan will allow the residents’ nurses to understand how to help your parent in the best way possible. You might be able to provide crucial facts that your parent forgot. Since dementia treatments are not a one-size-fits-all method, personalized plans help the caregivers interpret the situation.

Prioritize Time with Him

After you help your father move into a care residence, don’t forget to stay in constant communication with him. If you cannot schedule regular visits, make video calls a habit. No matter how welcoming it is, moving into a new place can be tough on your parent. Help them settle down by being a part of the process and assuring them that they are in good hands.

When parents begin to age, they often rely on their children to make the right decisions for them. If any of your parents need them, it might be time to hold their hand as they held yours when you were learning to walk.

—

