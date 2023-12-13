All Things Geek 2023 Holiday Gift Ideas!

It’s that time again! I’ve got some products that I’ve personally reviewed with a variety of price points that I loved for holiday hosting, entertaining & family time I think you’ll love as well! Hit the links in the descriptions to order immediately!

Stay tuned as I’ll have more details and items in upcoming All Things Geek!

Gel Blaster

Price: Starting at $49.99 – gelblaster.com

• In or outside of the house fun!

• Gets kids playing competitively outside either one-on-one or on teams

• Uses no mess Gellets® – water-based beads that dehydrate after impact

• All Natural, Non-toxic, Mess-free

• Long-lasting charge is paired with fast charging USB-C so you never run out of power

• Comes with safety glasses and a starter set of Gellets®

PaddleSmash

Starting at $199.99 – paddlesmash.com

• The perfect mix of Pickleball & Spikeball, this new backyard game was created to get your competitive blood flowing

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• Play anywhere, any time of year (think portable Pickleball) – All you need is a flat surface

• Enjoy in your backyard, at the park, at the beach, or while waiting for a pickleball court to free up!

• PaddleSmash is best for adults and teens (ages 12+)

$110

Why is this pillow unique?

— Side sleeper pillow – specifically designed for side sleepers!

— Adjustable – you can customize your firmness level with their removable fill

— U-Shape Design – Conforms to the head and neck for proper support and alignment

— Cooling – Latex noodle fill supports optimal airflow for a cooler pillow

— Pain Relief – Alleviates neck and back pain

— Cotton – Smooth cotton cover is designed to dissipate heat

EXTRA FACTS:

— Made from premium sourced materials

— OEKO-TEX certified

— Measures 17” x 29”

LIITON WHISKY DECANTER GIFT SET



PRICE RANGE: Decanter sets start at $149.00

The Liiton Crystal Whiskey Decanter Gift Set features to-scale replicas of the world’s most iconic mountain peaks! Crafted using X1 Crystalline, glass designs include Denali, Mont Blanc, K2 and Mt. Fuji. Store chillable glasses in the freezer, then pour and enjoy the perfect sip, without ice or stones, thanks to the Patented Chill-Charge System™ which chills bourbon, scotch, and cocktails in just 18 seconds. Beautifully crafted and dishwasher safe. Gift sets also include award-winning crystal glass decanters.

GIFTS GOOD FOR: Whisky aficionados, outdoor enthusiasts, world travelers, and mountain lovers

WEBSITE: Liiton.com

Foton Candle

Starting at $34.99 – fotoncandle.com

If you’re looking for a new and unique way to decorate for the holidays this year, your options are as endless as your imagination with Foton Pearled Candles!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transform any vessel into gorgeous holiday decor!

Create a brand new looking candle every time with their patent-pending, refillable pearled wax!

Repurpose items around your house into unique displays

Natural and clean-burning Foton pearls are made from sustainably sourced, plant-based wax

Wicks included

Self-extinguishing when tipped over or accidentally left burning

Pet-friendly!

Available in a multitude of colors & scents, including custom hues and holiday scents!

Vegan

Family Owned & Operated in the USA!



Old World Christmas Ornaments| Available on Amazon | Prices vary



Old World Christmas offers the most extensive, best-loved collection of 1,400+ proprietary ornament designs, ranging from classic Christmas to pop culture trends that can hang on a tree! As the premier brand of Christmasornaments in the country, their vast selection of finely crafted and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit any personality or style.

Pull Start Fire

Price: $17 for a 3 pack – pullstartfire.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• If chilly nights typically drive you indoors, it’s time to think again with a little help from Pull Start Fire!

• Pull Start Fire is the fire starter that gives you a cozy, outdoor fire in less than 5 seconds.

• It requires no matches or lighters, is windproof and rainproof, and can even light on wet wood.

• All you do is pull the string to start the fire!

Wabi Whiffs

Price: Starting at $10 – wabiwhiffs.com

Revolutionize the art of bathroom etiquette and transform your home into a haven of comfort and hospitality

Revolutionize the art of bathroom etiquette and transform your home into a haven of comfort and hospitality

Instantly eliminates odors

Wide range of captivating scents

Elegant designs to add charm to your decor

Thoughtful gifting with curated gift sets

All products contain natural essential oils

Septic safe and non-toxic



Best Dang Products

Price: $19.99 – bestdang.com

This one product eliminates dozens of traditional cleaning products and could save you hundreds of dollars each year in cleaning supplies. It can be used to clean virtually anything that can get wet – glass, wood, natural stone, stainless steel, fabric, and so much more.

All Purpose Any Surface Cleaner Highlights:

Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner

Environmentally Friendly

Works on Any Surface

Light Citrus Scent

Safe On Walls (Always Test First)

Must Be Diluted Prior to Use

Affordable Price with Amazing Results

Buddha Board

Starting at $17.95 – buddhaboard.com

• Give the gift of screen-free fun!

• Screen-free mindfulness tool to help you get in a relaxed state of mind

• All you need is water!

• Simply dip your brush in water and paint

• No ink, paint, or chemicals – mess free!

• Taps into your creative side

• Fun for all ages

• 2 designs available – Mini and Original

• Calm the mind and relieve tension by redirecting your focus to the art of creating

MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon

$199 – mannkitchen.com

Make cooking easier and faster with the greatest pepper mill on Earth!



Your guests will be impressed!

Go from pepperless to fully seasoned in 7 cranks instead of 70

Boasts an 8-60+ mesh range for complete control of your spice level

10x the output of top-rated mills !

Milled from a solid chunk of aerospace-grade aluminum

Push-button top makes it easy to remove and replace without changing the grind setting

Pre-grind up to ⅓ cup into the base for easy one-hand seasoning

Holds a ½ cup of whole peppercorns

MÄNNKITCHEN means “my kitchen” in old Norse

2,000+ positive customer reviews!

Season and Stir

Italian Olivewood Box Cheese Grater

Price: $44.99 – seasonandstir.com