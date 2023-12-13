Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / All Things Geek 2023 Holiday Gift Ideas!

All Things Geek 2023 Holiday Gift Ideas!

A curated list of holiday decorative, hosting and family fun gift ideas!

by Leave a Comment

It’s that time again! I’ve got some products that I’ve personally reviewed with a variety of price points that I loved for holiday hosting, entertaining & family time I think you’ll love as well! Hit the links in the descriptions to order immediately!

Stay tuned as I’ll have more details and items in upcoming All Things Geek!

 

 

Gel Blaster

Price: Starting at $49.99 – gelblaster.com

• In or outside of the house fun!

• Gets kids playing competitively outside either one-on-one or on teams

• Uses no mess Gellets® – water-based beads that dehydrate after impact

• All Natural, Non-toxic, Mess-free

• Long-lasting charge is paired with fast charging USB-C so you never run out of power

• Comes with safety glasses and a starter set of Gellets®

 

PaddleSmash

Starting at $199.99 – paddlesmash.com 

• The perfect mix of Pickleball & Spikeball, this new backyard game was created to get your competitive blood flowing

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• Play anywhere, any time of year (think portable Pickleball) – All you need is a flat surface

• Enjoy in your backyard, at the park, at the beach, or while waiting for a pickleball court to free up!

• PaddleSmash is best for adults and teens (ages 12+)

Eli and Elm: Side-Sleeper Pillow for Better Sleep

$110

Why is this pillow unique?
— Side sleeper pillow – specifically designed for side sleepers!
— Adjustable – you can customize your firmness level with their removable fill
— U-Shape Design – Conforms to the head and neck for proper support and alignment
— Cooling – Latex noodle fill supports optimal airflow for a cooler pillow
— Pain Relief – Alleviates neck and back pain
— Cotton – Smooth cotton cover is designed to dissipate heat

EXTRA FACTS:
— Made from premium sourced materials
— OEKO-TEX certified
— Measures 17” x 29”

LIITON WHISKY DECANTER GIFT SET


PRICE RANGE: Decanter sets start at $149.00

The Liiton Crystal Whiskey Decanter Gift Set  features to-scale replicas of the world’s most iconic mountain peaks!  Crafted using X1 Crystalline, glass designs include Denali, Mont Blanc, K2 and Mt. Fuji.  Store chillable glasses in the freezer, then pour and enjoy the perfect sip, without ice or stones, thanks to the Patented Chill-Charge System™ which chills bourbon, scotch, and cocktails in just 18 seconds. Beautifully crafted and dishwasher safe.  Gift sets also include award-winning crystal glass decanters.   

GIFTS GOOD FOR: Whisky aficionados, outdoor enthusiasts, world travelers, and mountain lovers  

WEBSITE: Liiton.com

Foton Candle

Starting at $34.99 – fotoncandle.com

If you’re looking for a new and unique way to decorate for the holidays this year, your options are as endless as your imagination with Foton Pearled Candles!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • Transform any vessel into gorgeous holiday decor!
  • Create a brand new looking candle every time with their patent-pending, refillable pearled wax!
  • Repurpose items around your house into unique displays
  • Natural and clean-burning Foton pearls are made from sustainably sourced, plant-based wax
  • Wicks included
  • Self-extinguishing when tipped over or accidentally left burning
  • Pet-friendly!
  • Available in a multitude of colors & scents, including custom hues and holiday scents! 
  • Vegan
  • Family Owned & Operated in the USA!

Old World Christmas Ornaments| Available on Amazon | Prices vary


Old World Christmas offers the most extensive, best-loved collection of 1,400+ proprietary ornament designs, ranging from classic Christmas to pop culture trends that can hang on a tree! As the premier brand of Christmasornaments in the country, their vast selection of finely crafted and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit any personality or style.

 

Pull Start Fire

Price: $17 for a 3 pack – pullstartfire.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

• If chilly nights typically drive you indoors, it’s time to think again with a little help from Pull Start Fire!

• Pull Start Fire is the fire starter that gives you a cozy, outdoor fire in less than 5 seconds.

• It requires no matches or lighters, is windproof and rainproof, and can even light on wet wood.

• All you do is pull the string to start the fire!

 

Wabi Whiffs

Price: Starting at $10 – wabiwhiffs.com

Revolutionize the art of bathroom etiquette and transform your home into a haven of comfort and hospitality

  • Revolutionize the art of bathroom etiquette and transform your home into a haven of comfort and hospitality
  • Instantly eliminates odors
  • Wide range of captivating scents
  • Elegant designs to add charm to your decor
  • Thoughtful gifting with curated gift sets
  • All products contain natural essential oils
  • Septic safe and non-toxic


Best Dang Products

Price: $19.99 – bestdang.com

This one product eliminates dozens of traditional cleaning products and could save you hundreds of dollars each year in cleaning supplies. It can be used to clean virtually anything that can get wet – glass, wood, natural stone, stainless steel, fabric, and so much more.

All Purpose Any Surface Cleaner Highlights:

  • Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner
  • Environmentally Friendly
  • Works on Any Surface
  • Light Citrus Scent
  • Safe On Walls (Always Test First)
  • Must Be Diluted Prior to Use
  • Affordable Price with Amazing Results

 

Buddha Board 

Starting at $17.95 – buddhaboard.com

• Give the gift of screen-free fun!

• Screen-free mindfulness tool to help you get in a relaxed state of mind

• All you need is water!

• Simply dip your brush in water and paint

• No ink, paint, or chemicals – mess free!

• Taps into your creative side

• Fun for all ages

• 2 designs available – Mini and Original

• Calm the mind and relieve tension by redirecting your focus to the art of creating

 

MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon

$199 – mannkitchen.com

  • Make cooking easier and faster with the greatest pepper mill on Earth!
  • Your guests will be impressed!
  • Go from pepperless to fully seasoned in 7 cranks instead of 70
  • Boasts an 8-60+ mesh range for complete control of your spice level
  • 10x the output of top-rated mills!
  • Milled from a solid chunk of aerospace-grade aluminum
  • Push-button top makes it easy to remove and replace without changing the grind setting
  • Pre-grind up to ⅓ cup into the base for easy one-hand seasoning
  • Holds a ½ cup of whole peppercorns
  • MÄNNKITCHEN means “my kitchen” in old Norse
  • 2,000+ positive customer reviews!

 

Season and Stir

Italian Olivewood Box Cheese Grater

Price: $44.99 – seasonandstir.com

  • Elevate your meal while keeping it simple and convenient
  • Heirloom-quality kitchen utensil that is as beautiful as it is functional
  • Sharp metal grate sized for hard cheese
  • Wood box catches shreds and minimizes mess
  • Crafted from sustainably sourced Italian olive wood
  • Made in Italy

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x