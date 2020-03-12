New Music Release! Mayflower Madame Gears Up for ‘Prepared For A Nightmare’ LP With New Single ‘Swallow’ For Fans!

Their sneering vocals and wickedly distorted guitar riffs are pure Jesus & Mary Chain, the ominous, echo-drenched atmospherics recall Sisters of Mercy, and the overall and very palpable sense of fear and dread harken back to Faith-era Robert Smith — BlackBook

Psychedelic post-punk outfit Mayflower Madame present their darkly sinister single ‘Swallow’, the second taste of their new album ‘Prepared for a Nightmare’, a dark and distinctive blend of post-punk, shoegaze and psychedelia. French label Only Lovers Records will be releasing this long-play in collaboration with Portland’s Little Cloud Records and Parisian label Icy Cold Records.

The accompanying video for ‘Swallow’ was created to visualize the mood of the song, using both symbolic images and color effects. It was directed by Astrid Serckand filmed in Oslo and Niagara Falls.

This follows lead track ‘Vultures’, partly inspired by the art of George Grosz and Hieronymus Bosch, the video for which includes live footage of the band and a dance sequence by Norwegian drag artist Remi Johansen Hovda. Unlike this darker, more hard-edged first single, ‘Swallow’ shows a dreamier, more pop-oriented side of the band.

Hailing from Oslo, Norway, Mayflower Madame is Trond Fagernes (vocals, guitars, bass), Håvard Haga (guitars) and Ola J. Kyrkjeeide (drums).

Musically, we would describe ‘Swallow’ as a combination of shady psych-pop and shoegaze with elements of surf and post-punk. Those who are already familiar with our previous work might say it shows a new, more pop-oriented side of the band, but still definitely recognizable as Mayflower Madame,” says frontman Trond Fagernes.

‘Swallow’ is a love song – it’s about the dependence and fragility one might feel in a relationship – involving both a fear of and a desire for submission.

Here is Mayflower Madame -‘Swallow’ in all its glory!:

Mayflower Madame formed in 2011, at first rehearsing in a desolate industrial building where they shared space with a carwash company. Their hazy, smoke-laden sound was conceived naturally amidst these gritty surroundings. The band soon recorded a four-track demo. leading them to be named ‘Unsigned Band of the Week’ on one of Norway’s biggest radio stations.

After a few years of playing shows across Scandinavia, carefully honing their sound along the way, Mayflower Madame finally released their debut album ‘Observed in a Dream’ in 2016. Through eight tracks of theatrical psych-gaze exploration and dark romanticism, the album conveyed the wintry feeling of their home country – icy and gloomy, haunting and majestic.

Tours in North America and Europe followed, followed by the ‘Premonition’ EP in 2018, a 4-track collection of apocalyptic love songs, and more touring and festival circuit in France, Germany, UK and Eastern Europe between recording sessions for their second LP.

Mayflower Madame has shared the stage with bands like Killing Joke, Moon Duo, Night Beats, Psychic Ills, Froth, The Underground Youth, Crocodiles, Cosmonauts and La Femme.

Their much-anticipated second album ‘Prepared For A Nightmare’ sees the band delving even deeper into their own distinctive blend of psych-noir and post-punk with elements of shoegaze and noise-rock.

As of February 25, ‘Swallow’ is available across digital platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. The ‘Prepared for a Nightmare’ LP will be released on March 27 and can be ordered online at https://mayflowermadame. bandcamp.com/album/prepared- for-a-nightmare.

CREDITS

Trond Fagernes – vocals, guitars, bass

Håvard Haga – guitars

Ola J. Kyrkjeeide – drums

Kenneth Eknes – synth on all tracks except 2, 6 & 7

Petter G. Marberg – bass on track 1 & 10

Songs written by Mayflower Madame / Trond Fagernes

Recorded by Trond Fagernes & Ola J. Kyrkjeeide at MaMa Studio, Oslo

Mixed by Bob de Wit (track 1, 5, 6 & 7), James Aparicio (track 2, 3 & 4) and James Trevascus (track 8, 9 & 10)

Mastered by Rafael Anton Irisarri at Black Knoll Studio, New York

TOUR DATES

March 27th – Desert Stars Festival – Joshua Tree

March 28th – Bar Sinister – Los Angeles

March 29th – Whistle Stop – San Diego

March 30th – The Lunchbox – Phoenix

April 1st – Regal Beaver – Boise

April 2nd – Lo-Fi – Seattle

April 3rd – Out From The Shadows Festival – Portland

April 4th – Elbo Room – Oakland

