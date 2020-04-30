Unboxing Review!: Razor Crazy Cart Shift!

The Crazy Cart Shift is a terrific real drifting go-kart for kids 6+ up to 120 lbs! It features a variable speed foot pedal accelerator, parent-controlled high/low-speed shift switch, a robust, high-torque hub motor that goes up to 8mph(13km/h), 12-volt battery with 40 minutes runtime!

“DRIFTING FUN FOR EVERYONE!”: EASE OF USE

Crazy Cart Shift was designed with younger kids in mind. They drive, spin, and drift like never before! We found it fun for riders of all skill-levels, the max weight is 120lbs (her older brother squeaked by). Crazy Cart Shift starts as a fun spin session and with practice, a solid drifting experience as riders master the controls.

“Redesigned from the ground up, the new Crazy Cart Shift delivers a one-of-a-kind drifting experience tailored to younger drivers!”

“UNINTERRUPTED AWESOME”: BATTERY LIFE

The Crazy Cart Shift is powered by Razor’s proprietary Power Core hub motor, – a maintenance-free drivetrain system that is both powerful and efficient.

In real-world applications, it remanded robust enough to power uphill at about a 30-degree incline in our local playground, even after a long spin/drift riding session on the blacktop.



After the initial 12 hour charge, we found the motor would last far longer than the listed 40 minutes of run time. We could squeeze an average of 120 minutes on flat even pavement.

“TAILORED TO YOUNGER DRIVERS”

The Crazy Cart Shift’s frame is constructed of a high-impact polymer which makes the Cart both durable and lightweight. Ergonomic integral carrying candles are carved on the right and left sides for easy transport. It fits nicely in the trunk of our SUV and even Jojo could safely remove and stow the Crazy Cart Shift during our product test.

Crazy Cart Shift Blue/Black

$199.99 MSRP

Max speed 2.5 mph (LOW setting) 8 mph (HIGH setting) Battery life Up to 80 mins (LOW setting) Up to 40 mins (HIGH setting) Ages 6 and up (LOW setting) 8 and up (HIGH setting) Max weight

Features & details

Simplified drift system; automatically engages rear end drifts so that drivers can keep both hands on the wheel at all times while focusing on steering and throttle control; just like the professionals

1:1 steering ratio; Ultimate steering responsiveness for performance driving

Fixed incline, rear caster wheels; Provide the right balance of drive vs. drift

Power Core Hub Motor; Maintenance-free system that eliminates chains, sprockets, tensioners, and the upkeep that such parts require

Recommended for ages 6 and up in “LOW” speed setting, 8 years and up in “HIGH” speed setting; supports riders up to 120 pounds (54 kg)

BOTTOM LINE:

Jojo LOVES the Crazy Cart Shift! We think your young driver will too! Remember to ALWAYS wear a helmet (not included). The Razor Crazy Cart Shift is a head-turner for the neighborhood kids and a fun outdoor activity! It’s safe, surprisingly robust, easy to learn & operate and at an attractive price point at $199.99 for such a powerful, feature-filled, and fun to drive little go-kart!



Available NOW at major retailers, or hit the amazon prime link for free shipping below!

Art Credit – Razor World Wide / Johanna Yarde / Author