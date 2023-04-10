Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / ‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

Life for a grumpy old man changes when a young family moves into their neighborhood

‘A Man Called Otto’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I have enjoyed most of the films Tom Hanks has been in. He was wonderful in Sully and helped bring an amazing story to life. It was nice to see him voice Woody again in Toy Story 4 as all of these toys went on another crazy adventure together. When I heard about A Man Called Otto I was hoping I might get a chance to see it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for A Man Called Otto here:

A film that tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, A Man Called Otto shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Overall I enjoyed this movie. It was nice to see Tom Hanks play a different type of role, and bring that good blend of comedy and drama to this story. There are some dark moments, but these don’t harm the plot all that much. Once Otto truly lets their guard down, life for him will never be the same. ‘Breaking the Rules: Making A Man Called Otto’ had the cast and crew talk about how much fun they had working on this movie. ‘In the Studio With Rita Wilson and Sebastian Yatra’ had them discussing how the end credits song came to life.

A Man Called Otto is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

