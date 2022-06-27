Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Ambulance’ is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Ambulance’ is Out Now on Blu-Ray

This unique action thriller is out now on Blu-Ray and loaded with some good bonus content

by Leave a Comment

ambulance, action, thriller, Jake Gyllenhaal, blu-ray, review, universal pictures

‘Ambulance’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy a good action film now and again. When done right they can be a lot of fun to watch. Sometimes a director tries to do something different and this can be hit or miss. When I heard Ambulance was coming to Blu-Ray I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ambulance here:

Veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny for help. A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and paramedic onboard. Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen.

Overall this was an okay movie. There is plenty of action and some good drama thrown in as the story moves along. Sadly as this film moves forward the plot gets more and more ridiculous. The story also drags on more than once, and the ending feels a bit rushed too. Some people might enjoy this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Ambulance is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x