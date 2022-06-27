‘Ambulance’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy a good action film now and again. When done right they can be a lot of fun to watch. Sometimes a director tries to do something different and this can be hit or miss. When I heard Ambulance was coming to Blu-Ray I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ambulance here:

Veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money, turns to his adoptive brother Danny for help. A career criminal, Danny instead offers him a huge score. But when their heist goes awry, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and paramedic onboard. Will and Danny must evade a city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape LA has ever seen.

Overall this was an okay movie. There is plenty of action and some good drama thrown in as the story moves along. Sadly as this film moves forward the plot gets more and more ridiculous. The story also drags on more than once, and the ending feels a bit rushed too. Some people might enjoy this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Ambulance is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.