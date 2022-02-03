Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Ana Is Faced With an Ethical Dilemma on ‘Moving Different’

Ana Is Faced With an Ethical Dilemma on ‘Moving Different’

After something happens to Ana she finds herself having to make a tough decision

by Leave a Comment

moving different, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

Ana faces an ethical dilemma on ‘Moving Different’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey was still reeling from something Aaron did. While his friends chose to talk to him about it, Zoey took a different route. She had a chat with some family members and it gave her some clarity on the whole thing. Yet as this episode came to a close Aaron did something that took Zoey by surprise. Now Ana finds herself facing an ethical dilemma on ‘Moving Different’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

moving different, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Moving Different’ here:

After experiencing a hit-and-run, Ana is faced with a political and ethical dilemma, which leads her to seek advice from an unlikely source. Aaron is hounded by a freshman student who wants to see him make something special of their midnight class. Doug and Kiela experience a new obstacle in their relationship.

moving different, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

While on a scooter one night something unexpected happens to Ana at the start of this episode. Luckily she is okay and her friends show up to support her. When Ana has a talk with the cops she finds herself facing an ethical dilemma. When she needs someone to talk to about it, she goes to a surprise source. While this is going on, Aaron meets a new student who gives him some much needed perspective about his class. As this episode comes to a close Ana feels like she made the right choice.

moving different, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Grown-ish ‘Moving Different’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

