Ana Is Faced With an Ethical Dilemma on ‘Moving Different’

Ana faces an ethical dilemma on ‘Moving Different’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey was still reeling from something Aaron did. While his friends chose to talk to him about it, Zoey took a different route. She had a chat with some family members and it gave her some clarity on the whole thing. Yet as this episode came to a close Aaron did something that took Zoey by surprise. Now Ana finds herself facing an ethical dilemma on ‘Moving Different’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Moving Different’ here:

After experiencing a hit-and-run, Ana is faced with a political and ethical dilemma, which leads her to seek advice from an unlikely source. Aaron is hounded by a freshman student who wants to see him make something special of their midnight class. Doug and Kiela experience a new obstacle in their relationship.

While on a scooter one night something unexpected happens to Ana at the start of this episode. Luckily she is okay and her friends show up to support her. When Ana has a talk with the cops she finds herself facing an ethical dilemma. When she needs someone to talk to about it, she goes to a surprise source. While this is going on, Aaron meets a new student who gives him some much needed perspective about his class. As this episode comes to a close Ana feels like she made the right choice.

Grown-ish ‘Moving Different’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.