The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Anakin Joins This Team on a Dangerous Mission in 'A Distant Echo'

Anakin Joins This Team on a Dangerous Mission in ‘A Distant Echo’

They take on a risky rescue mission where Rex hopes he can save an old friend

by Leave a Comment

This team takes on a risky rescue mission in ‘A Distant Echo’

Last time on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rex and his team got help from a unique band of clones. They needed them to find out how The Separatists kept being one step ahead of them lately. Rex had a hunch why, but it sounded a bit far fetched. Yet as this episode came to a close one of his worst fears ended up being true. Now Anakin joins this team on a rescue mission in ‘A Distant Echo’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘A Distant Echo’ here:

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

(c) Disney Plus

Anakin joins this team of clone troopers on ‘A Distant Echo’. Rex hopes they can save an old friend, but much of the team is skeptical about it. There is no proof this person could still be alive, yet Rex has a feeling they are. They face a lot of droids and more than once find themselves in a hopeless situation. Yet as this episode comes to a close they all do make a shocking discovery.

(c) Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ‘A Distant Echo’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

