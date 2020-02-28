Anakin Joins This Team on a Dangerous Mission in ‘A Distant Echo’

This team takes on a risky rescue mission in ‘A Distant Echo’

Last time on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rex and his team got help from a unique band of clones. They needed them to find out how The Separatists kept being one step ahead of them lately. Rex had a hunch why, but it sounded a bit far fetched. Yet as this episode came to a close one of his worst fears ended up being true. Now Anakin joins this team on a rescue mission in ‘A Distant Echo’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘A Distant Echo’ here:

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

Anakin joins this team of clone troopers on ‘A Distant Echo’. Rex hopes they can save an old friend, but much of the team is skeptical about it. There is no proof this person could still be alive, yet Rex has a feeling they are. They face a lot of droids and more than once find themselves in a hopeless situation. Yet as this episode comes to a close they all do make a shocking discovery.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ‘A Distant Echo’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.