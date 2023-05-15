Get Daily Email
Another Fun Tale Gets Told in 'How to Catch a Daddysaurus'

Another Fun Tale Gets Told in ‘How to Catch a Daddysaurus’

Join a group of kids as they try to come up with ways to capture another elusive creature

how to catch a daddysaurus, children's fiction, Alice Walstead, net galley, review, sourcebooks kids

An exciting story gets told in ‘How to Catch a Daddysaurus’

I had a lot of fun reading How to Catch a Garden Fairy. We saw a group of kids stumble upon a magical park, full of all kinds of amazing creatures. This garden fairy used these creatures to make sure these kids never caught them. Once this story came to a close these kids had a day they won’t forget anytime soon. When I heard about How to Catch a Daddysaurus I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot of How to Catch a Daddysaurus here:

The Catch Club Kids are at it again! This time, they’re out to trap the Daddysaurus–a mystical creature capable of such amazing acts of kindness, bravery, brilliance and humor. The kids try to trap the creature with all his favorite activities, but will they succeed? Maybe all they need is a little sweetness to make this awesome Daddysaurus appear!

I had a great time reading this book. This time, these kids were after another mysterious creature. They tried all kinds of ways to capture them, but none of them seemed to work. As this tale comes to a close, these kids have another day that they will remember for years to come.

How to Catch a Daddysaurus is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

